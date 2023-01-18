Luscombe Engineering and Spectrum Marketing Now Represent Intelligent Memory in the Western United States and Mexico
Form, fit and function drop-in replacement memory products are sparing industrial manufacturers from costly and time-consuming re-designs and qualifications
Our memory portfolio addresses the high-mix and low-volume needs of industrial and embedded market customers and offers great value at attractive pricing, no matter the production volume.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, U.S. , January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has partnered with Luscombe Engineering and Spectrum Marketing as representatives for its comprehensive portfolio of memory solutions in the Western United States, Western provinces of Canada, and the entire country of Mexico.
Intelligent Memory focuses on legacy memory products for industrial applications. It is one of the few memory manufacturers that offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR4 in addition to its customizable NAND flash memory portfolio. All memory products are available in a wide range of capacities and configurations, making IM’s portfolio one of the most comprehensive offerings in the market from one single source.
“With each new product generation, the semiconductor industry is discontinuing older product lines that industrial manufacturers are relying on,” explained Carole Dickinson, President of Spectrum Marketing. “By adding Intelligent Memory to our line card, we can offer our product form, fit and function drop-in replacement memory products to our industrial customers, sparing them from costly and time-consuming re-designs and qualifications.”
Luscombe and Spectrum provide engineering and design support to thousands of customers in a variety of industrial markets on the entire West Coast and Mexico. Established in 1954, it has long-standing, close personal relationships with customers from design to purchasing and supply chain.
“Our memory portfolio addresses the high-mix and low-volume needs of industrial and embedded market customers,” explained David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory. “With our experienced, local technical and commercial support, we are able to offer great value at attractive pricing, no matter the production volume.”
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit www.intelligentmemory.com.
About Luscombe Engineering and Spectrum Marketing:
Luscombe Engineering and Spectrum Marketing are premier technical sales organizations representing manufacturers of electromechanical, passive, interconnect, thermal and power products. Luscombe Engineering’s corporate headquarters are in Costa Mesa, California with Spectrum Marketing headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and Guadalajara, Mexico.
Together they provide engineering and design support to over 18,000 customers. For more information visit: https://www.lecc.com/
Ortrud Wenzel
Intelligent Memory
ortrud.wenzel@intelligentmemory.com