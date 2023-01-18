With 3.5% CAGR, Global Champagne Market Size to Reach 8.2 Billion by 2030 - Zion Market Research
The global Champagne Market Size is anticipated to accrue earnings worth USD 8.2 billion by 2030, and is set to record a CAGR of nearly 3.5% over 2022-2030.
Global Champagne Market Size Report 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size, Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Revenue and Forecast to 2030”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champagne Market By Raw Material (Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, And Chardonnay), By Product (Prestige Cuvee, Blanc De Noirs, Blanc De Blancs, Rose Champagne, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Off-Trade And On-Trade) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030
— Zion Market Research
According to the Zion Market Research Study, The global champagne market size was worth around USD 6.0 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 8.2 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Champagne is largely produced in the region of France. To produce champagne, specific types of grapes are used such as Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay. These grapes undergo the fermentation process after which the wine is produced that contains nine percent of alcohol. Champagne also has an alternative name sparkling wine. All sparkling wines are not champagne, but all champagnes are sparkling wines.
Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-champagne-market
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
Includes Tables and figures have been updated
The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
The global champagne market has recently experienced tremendous growth in emerging markets. The market has expanded as a result of consumers' increasing acceptance of alcohol drinking in their cultural attitudes. The lounge and bars focus on offering a variety of alcoholic beverages that customers may enjoy in a social setting, which helps the champagne industry expand. Numerous lounges also offer their customers affordable flavored champagnes, which are now common at many social functions. All of these elements are fostering the expansion of lounge and bar culture in society, which is fueling the expansion of the champagne market. Another factor that is driving the growth of the market is the availability of several flavored champagnes which results in mounting the consumer base. The introduction of flavors such as candy, fruity, and nutty has been leading to an increasing number of individuals trying and consuming champagne. However, the high cost of champagne is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The global champagne market is segmented based on the raw material, product, distribution channel, and region.
Based on the product, the market is segmented into prestige Cuvee, Blanc de noirs, Blanc de Blancs, rose champagne, and others. The prestige Cuvee segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is produced using the best grapes and frequently yields expensive vintage champagne. These wines fall under the category of pricey types, with bottle prices typically ranging between USD 140 and USD 150 and occasionally exceeding USD 200. Dom Pérignon by Mot & Chandon and Cristal by Louis Roederer are two well-known brands. These are favored over other champagnes because of their complex flavor characteristics.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/champagne-market
Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into off-trade and on-trade. The on-trade segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Wine bars, restaurants, gastropubs, and pubs that serve a variety of beverages are all included in this segment. Additionally, champagne is paired with a wide range of cuisines, which is likely to entice customers. Moreover, the growing urbanization along with the growth of pub culture is another important factor that influences segment growth over the forecast period.
Europe is expected to dominate the global champagne market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributable to the value sales of the product increasing as premiumization becomes more widespread in the market. Champagne varieties with descriptions such as no flavor additives, gluten-free, low carb, vegan-friendly, organic, and paleo-friendly are gaining popularity among European consumers as the emphasis on health-friendly beverages grows. However, the Asia Pacific region grows at a rapid pace owing to rapid urbanization, especially in the countries like India and China.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Champagne Market By Raw Material (Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay), By Product (Prestige Cuvee, Blanc De Noirs, Blanc De Blancs, Rose Champagne, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030.”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/champagne-market
Recent Development:
In October 2021, the much-anticipated Coravin SparklingTM System has been released, and the world's leading producer of luxury wine and spirits, Mot Hennessy, has announced a strategic alliance with them as the "Official Preservation Partner of Mot Hennessy Champagnes," which will transform the way Champagne and sparkling wines are consumed by the glass. With a concentration on restaurants, wine bars, and other locations with on-premise fine drink consumption, the two partners will work to secure its global distribution. The Coravin SparklingTM System is the first all-purpose method for keeping sparkling wine's tastes and fizz after a single-glass serving. After the wine is served, the Sparkling Charger injects carbon dioxide into the bottle to keep the bubbles from evaporating. Its Sparkling Stopper locks securely on any half-bottle, 750ml bottle, or Magnum
.
In February 2022, Champagne The champagne "Cristal" by Louis Roederer was released in the 2014 vintage, with a dose of 7 grams per liter and a retail price (in the United Kingdom) of about GBP 275 for a 75-centiliter bottle
.
The global champagne market is dominated by players like:
Champagne GH Martel & Co
LANSON-BCC
Moet Hennessy USA Inc
Taittinger
Vranken - Pommery Monopole
Pernod Ricard
Louis Roederer
Veuve Clicquot
Pommery
Piper-Heidsieck
Andre Champagne Cellars
Alumiceal
Centre Vinicole – Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte
G.H. Mumm et Cie
Bollinger
Artwinery
Inquire More About this Report Purchasing @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/champagne-market
The global champagne market is segmented as follows:
By Raw Material
Pinot Noir
Pinot Meunier
Chardonnay
By Product
Prestige Cuvee
Blanc De Noirs
Blanc De Blancs
Rose Champagne
Others
By Distribution Channel
Off-trade
On-trade
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Which key factors will influence the champagne market growth over 2022-2030?
What will be the value of the champagne market during 2022-2030?
Which region will contribute notably towards the champagne market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the champagne market growth?
What’s included In the Report?
Top Market Players with Sales, Revenue, and Business Strategies Analysis
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
Market Opportunities & Challenges
Research Methodology
Analysis of the market of various perspectives
Explore Related Reports:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/605147737/according-to-zmr-global-pea-protein-market-size-forecast-analysis-share-surpass-us-1-892-3-mn-2028-13-9-cagr
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/610332462/global-clean-label-flavors-market-to-about-70-1-billion-by-2030
https://www.openpr.com/news/2876110/global-clean-label-flavors-market-to-about-70-1-billion-by-2030
Meat Processing Equipment Market: Mergers between the local as well as global players hampers the global industry, finds ZMR https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/meat-processing-equipment-market-share
Global Food Blender & Mixer Market to grow to around USD 16.86 billion by 2030
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-food-blender-mixer-market
Diabetic Food Market: Increasing changing lifestyle and junk food consumption fuel the industry demand, Says ZMR https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/diabetic-food-market-size
Feed Packaging Market
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/feed-packaging-market
Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/epoxidized-soybean-oil-market
Home Healthcare Market: Rising elderly population & growing healthcare costs boost the global industry, finds ZMR https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/home-healthcare-market-size
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-building-information-modeling-bim-market-size-share-howard-1f/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/87-cagr-global-enterprise-data-management-market-size-maria-howard/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-market-maria-howard/
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other