Global Clean Label Flavors Market to about $70.1 billion by 2030

The global clean-label flavors market size was evaluated at $42.1 billion in 2021 and is slated to hit $70.1 billion by the end of 2030. The market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global marketplace. The report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis. Additionally, the report explores the investor and stakeholder space to help companies make data-driven decisions.
Clean-label flavors are additives that are added to food items that help in improving the taste of food products. Reportedly, these products are produced from organic, natural, and non-genetically modified products without the use of chemicals or any artificial additives. Moreover, the escalating demand for clean-label flavors is surging due to rising customer preference for clean-label products Moreover, the rise in health problems due to the intake of artificial flavor additives has made the use of clean-label flavors more prominent in the food & beverages sector.
The growth of the clean label flavors market across the globe over the projected timeline can be subject to an increase in research activities pertaining to new product development in the clean label flavors industry. In addition to this, a rise in the demand for clean label items will prompt the expansion of the global clean label flavors market. Surging utilization of clean label flavors in food processing activities will proliferate the business growth.
However, the huge costs of clean label flavors are likely to hinder the expansion of the global clean label flavors market. Nonetheless, an increment in demand for natural and less processed meals in countries such as the U.S. and China as well as European countries will open new growth opportunities for the global industry.
The global clean label flavors market is divided into product type, form, application, and region.
Based on the product type, the global clean label flavors market is sectored into natural flavor, natural color, starch & sweetener, and natural preservative. Furthermore, the natural flavor segment is slated to record the highest gains from 2022 to 2030. The segmental growth over the forecast timeline is owing to the immense consumption of natural diets among the people and the surge in penetration of natural flavors in various food industrialization processes. In addition to this, the starch & sweetener segment led the segmental surge in 2021 and is predicted to dominate the global market share in the ensuing years as a result of the huge penetration of these products in various kinds of food & beverages.
In terms of application, the global clean label flavors industry is segmented into cereal & snacks, beverages, bakery items, dairy & frozen desserts, dry form products, and prepared food. In addition, the beverages segment, which contributed the highest share of the global market in 2021, is set to lead the segmental expansion in the near future. The segmental growth in the next eight years can be credited to a surge in beverages sale as a result of the opulent use of natural & organic additives.
The North American clean label flavors industry is anticipated to register sizable growth over the forecast timeline. The regional market expansion over the assessment timeframe can be attributed to more than half of the U.S. population preferring natural and lowly processed food & beverages. Apparently, people in the nations such as Canada and the U.S. use clean label flavors more in food & beverages in comparison to artificial additives.
Breakthroughs:
In the first half of February 2018, Firmench SA, a Switzerland-based firm in the fragrance & flavor industry, made the acquisition of Campus, a firm specializing in the manufacturing of clean label flavors solutions & functional ingredients. The acquisition of Campus has helped Firmench in expanding its clean label flavors product portfolio.
In 2017, Blue Pacific Flavors Inc., launched a new research & development lab. This has been introduced for creating accurate organic & natural clean label flavors. Reportedly, the lab is referred to as Blue Pacific Flavors Flavor Creation & Culinary Innovation. The initiative will provide impetus to the expansion of the clean label flavors industry across the globe.
In December 2022, Bansk Group, a customer-focused private investment organization focusing on building new consumer brands, signed a definitive acquisition agreement with Red's All Natural, a swiftly expanding clean-label frozen burritos brand in the U.S., for acquiring it. The move will help Red in offering nutritive and clean-labeled food products to its customers across the U.S. The initiative will also boost the expansion of the clean label flavors business in the U.S.
Key participants in the global clean label flavors market include:
Sensient Natural Ingredients LLC
Firmench SA
Synergy Flavors Inc.
Integrative Flavors Inc.
Griffith Foods Inc.
Calaf Nuances S.L.
Blue Pacific Flavors Inc.
Carolina Ingredients LLC
Kerry Inc.
Monin Inc.
The global Clean Label Flavors market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Natural Flavor
Natural Color
Starch & Sweetener
Natural Preservative
By Form
Powder
Liquid
By Application
Beverages
Dairy & Frozen Desserts
Cereal & Snacks
Bakery Items
Dry Form Products
Prepared Food
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
