Ocean Partners deploys Cassini Systems' analytics to reduce total cost of derivatives trading
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cassini Systems, the leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin and collateral analytics for derivatives market participants, announced today that Ocean Partners Holdings Limited (“Ocean Partners”), a discretionary global base and precious metals trading specialist, has just completed deployment of Cassini Systems technology. The platform will help the global firm manage and conduct sophisticated Initial Margin (IM) and Variation Margin (VM) analysis to optimize funds used for margin on its derivatives transactions in markets across the globe.
Deanna Pittore, Vice President, Ocean Partners said: “Cassini has provided us with an innovative offering that will enhance our ability to make trading decisions through new insights into the total cost of a potential trade, from the pre-trade stage through to full trade close-out. These analytics, along with a Portfolio Margin Optimization module, will enable us to manage, optimize and reduce IM and VM and our overall cost of derivatives trading.”
In today’s capital markets environment, all firms that are trading derivatives are being impacted by the increasing cost of carry, liquidity risk, and regulatory demands. Firms are realizing the importance of understanding margin and collateral drivers intraday and across the lifecycle of a trade, and how having real-time access to this information can help reduce the total cost of each trade, maximize fund performance, and ultimately maximize profitability.
Samuel Hyman, Cassini’s Head of Americas, said: “We’re excited to work with Ocean Partners on meeting the firm’s needs by supplying them with intelligent margin analytics that gives their traders a valuable new tool. As increasing regulation and market volatility continue to reshape the derivatives landscape, including significant spikes in margin requirements, Ocean Partners now have the tools and foreknowledge to optimize margin requirements in today’s ever-changing markets.”
Cassini has created the only truly integrated front-to-back solution in which trading portfolios, collateral, and operational data are integrated with risk and optimization models to enrich trading decisions, minimize the collateral impact on portfolios and enable complete transparency on the all-in costs of trading — all without any impact on underlying systems.
About Cassini:
Founded in 2014, Cassini Systems offers an award-winning derivatives margin analytical platform that provides the industry’s only front-to-back margin and cost analysis across the entire lifecycle of a trade. Cassini users can calculate any margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset; analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure; reduce Initial Margin levels; and maximize margin efficiency with the firms’ industry-leading, advanced algorithms.
Cassini services have a proven track record of enhancing portfolio returns at every point in the daily business cycle, empowering traders, and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction. Top-tier hedge funds, asset managers, and global banks rely on Cassini for powerful, flexible, automated tools to manage their portfolios of over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives products. Cassini was named Best UMR Service of the Year in the Risk Markets Technology Awards 2022 as well as the Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year by the 2022 GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards.
About Ocean Partners:
Ocean Partners offers a complete range of trading services for miners, smelters, refiners and metal consumers around the world. Working closely with our global partners we offer customized risk management while linking clients to unique market opportunities.
Contacts:
Deanna Pittore, Vice President
Ocean Partners Holdings Limited
3rd Floor West Street, The Pearce Building
Maidenhead, Berks, UK
SL6 1RL
info@oceanpartners.com
John Norris / Emma Dodds
Moonlight IQ
Cassini@moonlightiq.com