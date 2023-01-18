GREATER SACRAMENTO NAACP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY AND RECEPTION
California State Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson, Chair of California Legislative Black Caucus
California's first elected Black Secretary of State, CLBC Chair Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson and Superior Court Judge to officiate over ceremonySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Sacramento Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
California Secretary of State Honorable Dr. Shirley N. Weber,
Sacramento Superior Court Judge, Honorable Judge Bunmi Awoniyi
WHAT: 2023 Official Swearing In Ceremony of Sacramento NAACP Executive Committee, Officers, and Branch President Betty Williams.
WHEN: Wednesday January 18, 2023
5:30 PM
WHERE: Secretary of State California Museum
1020 O Street Sacramento, CA 95814
11th & O Street (First floor) Auditorium
Stacy Anderson
Sacramento NAACP
916-289-2539
