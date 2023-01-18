Submit Release
GREATER SACRAMENTO NAACP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY AND RECEPTION

Dr. Shirley Weber, California Secretary of State (left) Betty Williams, NAACP President (right)

California State Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson, Chair of California Legislative Black Caucus

Judge Bunmi O. Awoniyi,Sacramento County Superior Court

California's first elected Black Secretary of State, CLBC Chair Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson and Superior Court Judge to officiate over ceremony

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Sacramento Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
California Secretary of State Honorable Dr. Shirley N. Weber,
Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson, Chair of California Legislative Black Caucus
Sacramento Superior Court Judge, Honorable Judge Bunmi Awoniyi

WHAT: 2023 Official Swearing In Ceremony of Sacramento NAACP Executive Committee, Officers, and Branch President Betty Williams.

WHEN: Wednesday January 18, 2023
5:30 PM

WHERE: Secretary of State California Museum
1020 O Street Sacramento, CA 95814
11th & O Street (First floor) Auditorium

Stacy Anderson
Sacramento NAACP
916-289-2539
Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics


