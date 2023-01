GREATER SACRAMENTO NAACP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY AND RECEPTION

Dr. Shirley Weber, California Secretary of State (left) Betty Williams, NAACP President (right) California State Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson, Chair of California Legislative Black Caucus Judge Bunmi O. Awoniyi,Sacramento County Superior Court

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHO: Sacramento Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)California Secretary of State Honorable Dr. Shirley N. Weber Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson , Chair of California Legislative Black CaucusSacramento Superior Court Judge, Honorable Judge Bunmi AwoniyiWHAT: 2023 Official Swearing In Ceremony of Sacramento NAACP Executive Committee, Officers, and Branch President Betty Williams WHEN: Wednesday January 18, 20235:30 PMWHERE: Secretary of State California Museum1020 O Street Sacramento, CA 9581411th & O Street (First floor) Auditorium