AY Plus Hotels Corporate Guest House Pune: The Smart Choice for Business Travellers in Pune
AY Plus Hotels Corporate Guest House Pune: The Smart Choice for Business Travelers in PunePUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AY Plus Hotels Corporate Guest House, located in Pune, offers accommodation with a terrace and free WiFi throughout the property. Making it the perfect place to stay for business travelers. Rooms are equipped with a private bathroom, while some rooms include a kitchen with a fridge The guest house is situated 6.8 km from Aga Khan Palace and 10 km from Bund Garden. Srimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple is 14 km from AY Plus Hotels Corporate Guest House, while Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum is 15 km away. The nearest airport is Pune International Airport, 7 km from the property.The hotel offers room service and a 24-hour front desk and free parking for guests Experienced and friendly staff will be on hand to make sure you have everything you need.
