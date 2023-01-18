London PropTech Show Press Release
Less Than One Month To Go For Europe’s Most Exciting Property Technology EventLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Business Media is all set to host the most relevant gathering of proptech industry stakeholders, London Proptech Show at The Business Design Centre from 15th - 16th February 2023. The event will facilitate a topnotch exhibition and stellar conference featuring a dynamic lineup of speakers where attendees will explore the latest trends, advancements, and opportunities in the property technology sector. Know more
The conference at the London Proptech Show will bring together more than 500 industry professionals from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the latest innovations and strategies being used to drive success in the property tech space. The event’s agenda includes an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and panellists, including executives from some of the top technology companies in the industry. Topics such as Smart Buildings, Global Proptech outlook, commercial PropTech Industry trends, Investment Management, Empowering proptech Startups, etc will be discussed in depth. The conference promises to have some insightful discussions, power packed presentations and interactive Q&A sessions, as some of the industry’s most influential figures will share their experiences and insights in the rapidly evolving proptech industry including Mark Zwerner from ABB, Wayne Berger from PropTech Africa, Daniele Gambero from Malaysia Proptech Association, Dirk Paelinck from European Proptech Association along with several other influential voices from the proptech sector. View full speaker lineup
The London Proptech Show will also host a world class exhibition where attendees can experience the latest products and services from leading property technology companies. The event will also feature a series of interactive pitch programmes and networking sessions, allowing attendees to connect with each other, pitch their ideas and share best practices. Some of the names who will be exhibiting their latest offerings at the show are Listinglogic, Landtech, Pacaso, Novyy, Hybrid Hero, Property Inspect,Yavica, Akenza,INEP, etc.
"At this proptech event, we are thrilled to bring together a host of industry leaders and innovators to discuss the exciting potential of technology to revolutionise the real estate industry. We are confident that the insights and ideas shared will help drive the continued growth of this sector and inspire the next generation of innovators.", said Shariq AbdulHai, CEO of Valiant Business Media.
The London PropTech Show is a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay up to date on the latest developments and opportunities in the property technology space. Whether you’re a property professional, a technology provider, or an investor, this is the perfect event to attend if you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve and gain a competitive edge.
For more information and to purchase tickets or exhibit, please visit the event website.
