Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,369 in the last 365 days.

London PropTech Show Press Release

Less Than One Month To Go For Europe’s Most Exciting Property Technology Event

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Business Media is all set to host the most relevant gathering of proptech industry stakeholders, London Proptech Show at The Business Design Centre from 15th - 16th February 2023. The event will facilitate a topnotch exhibition and stellar conference featuring a dynamic lineup of speakers where attendees will explore the latest trends, advancements, and opportunities in the property technology sector. Know more

The conference at the London Proptech Show will bring together more than 500 industry professionals from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the latest innovations and strategies being used to drive success in the property tech space. The event’s agenda includes an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and panellists, including executives from some of the top technology companies in the industry. Topics such as Smart Buildings, Global Proptech outlook, commercial PropTech Industry trends, Investment Management, Empowering proptech Startups, etc will be discussed in depth. The conference promises to have some insightful discussions, power packed presentations and interactive Q&A sessions, as some of the industry’s most influential figures will share their experiences and insights in the rapidly evolving proptech industry including Mark Zwerner from ABB, Wayne Berger from PropTech Africa, Daniele Gambero from Malaysia Proptech Association, Dirk Paelinck from European Proptech Association along with several other influential voices from the proptech sector. View full speaker lineup

The London Proptech Show will also host a world class exhibition where attendees can experience the latest products and services from leading property technology companies. The event will also feature a series of interactive pitch programmes and networking sessions, allowing attendees to connect with each other, pitch their ideas and share best practices. Some of the names who will be exhibiting their latest offerings at the show are Listinglogic, Landtech, Pacaso, Novyy, Hybrid Hero, Property Inspect,Yavica, Akenza,INEP, etc.

"At this proptech event, we are thrilled to bring together a host of industry leaders and innovators to discuss the exciting potential of technology to revolutionise the real estate industry. We are confident that the insights and ideas shared will help drive the continued growth of this sector and inspire the next generation of innovators.", said Shariq AbdulHai, CEO of Valiant Business Media.

The London PropTech Show is a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay up to date on the latest developments and opportunities in the property technology space. Whether you’re a property professional, a technology provider, or an investor, this is the perfect event to attend if you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve and gain a competitive edge.

For more information and to purchase tickets or exhibit, please visit the event website.

Madhiya Nabi
Valiant Business Media
+44 20 3287 8878
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

London PropTech Show Press Release

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.