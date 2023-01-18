Top Names at Tønder Festival, Denmark

There's a lot to look forward to: amo. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band with special guest vocalist Lukas Graham, Aiofe O’Donovan, Ariel Posen.

This festival is dear to us, there was an instant connection between us and the festival. We have been able to be part of the festival rather than just entertainment for the festival” — The Avett Brothers

The gifts keep coming in the new year. Nine more names are added to the roster for Tønder Festival 2023, and these are no mean presents. Lukas Graham returns, as special guest with American Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band. Lukas Graham's love of folk and roots music is well-known, and he has often been in attendance at Tønder Festival.

It will be good to see and hear American songwriter David Ramirez again; Tønder Festival presented him for the first time in 2018. Also welcome back to singer og songwriter Aoife O’Donovan, known from the bluegrass band Crooked Still. Another David will also be popular, and that is Swede David Ritschard, who has won recognition for his personal blend of talented Swedish songwriting and just as talented application of American country and roots traditions.

It will also be a joy to hear Danish veterans Sorten Muld on stage again with their unique mix of folk and electronica. Another Danish band on the list is AySay, recent winners of no fewer than three Danish Music Awards Roots for their innovative meld of traditional folk music from Turkey and western folk and pop.

From Canada we have two very different musicians: super guitarist and songwriter Ariel Posen, who some will recall as a member of The Bros. Landreth, and songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aysanabee whose roots lie in Canada's First Nations.

Last but by no means least, one of Ireland's major musical legends, fiddler Frankie Gavin & De Dannan will be here. De Dannan first played at Tønder Festival in 1985.

Read more about the artists on www.tf.dk

Tønder Festival 2023 – the story so far:

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band with special guest vocalist Lukas Graham (USA, DK), David Ramirez (USA), Aoife O’Donovan (USA), Allan Olsen (DK), Sierra Ferrell (USA), The Dead South (CAN), The Unthanks (ENG), David Ritschard (SE), Ariel Posen (CAN), Sorten Muld (DK), Frankie Gavin & De Dannan (IRL), Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador & Violet Bell (USA), Lawrence Maxwell (CAN), Jeremy Dutcher (CAN), Buffalo Nichols (USA), Israel Nash (USA), The Local Honeys (USA), Adyn Townes (CAN), Ross Ainslie, Ali Hutton & Owen Sinclair (SCO), The Mary Wallopers (IRL), Lisa O’Neill (IRL), Leftover Salmon (USA), Aysanabee (CAN), Niteworks (SCO), The Tarantino Twist Show (DK), Bjonko (DK), AySay (DK).



Tønder Festival 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th August 2023

