Cool Roof Coatings Market size is estimated to reach US$5.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cool Roof Coatings Market size is estimated to reach US$5.7 billion by 2027, and will grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cool roof coatings market size is estimated to reach US$5.7 billion by 2027, and will grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2022 to 2027. The cool roof coatings are the reflective thick paints or pigments that help in reflecting the sunlight and protect the roof surface from the UV light, heat, and chemical damage. Various cool roof coating types such as spray polyurethane coating, modified bitumen, silicone, and others are used in the market. The elastomeric coating, and IR reflective coatings are used in various residential buildings, commercial sector, industrial buildings, and others. The growing construction activities and building projects is driving the cool roof coatings market. Furthermore, a rise in the development of green buildings owing to growing emission concerns will boost the growth of the cool roof coating market during the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cool-Roof-Coatings-Market-Research-510962

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the cool roof coatings market highlights the following areas -

1. The cool roof coatings market size is growing owing to increasing adoption towards cooler and green building codes, along with growing demand in the construction sector.

2. The Asia Pacific held a dominant share in the cool roof coatings market due to rise in the demand for the cool roofing coating systems in industrial, residential, and commercial sector with sustainable and environment friendly cooling approach in APAC.

3. The demand for elastomeric coating product type is high owing to its efficiency, weatherproofing, UV resistance, and extended life span for applications in building and construction.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510962

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cool Roof Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Product : The high demand of the elastomeric coatings is influenced by its growing applications in the housing roofs, buildings, and other construction sector. The elastomeric coatings offer superior properties such as UV resistance, high transparency, and durability. Moreover, the demand of the elastomeric acrylic coatings in buildings and commercial spaces is growing owing to rise in energy-efficient cool roofing systems.

2. Cool Roof Coatings Market Segment Analysis- By End Use Industry : The demand of the cool roof coatings in the industrial sector is growing due to rise in application in the industrial building such as mills, malls, powerplants, manufacturing plants, warehouses, and others. The cool roof coatings such as silicone, acrylic, polyurethane coating, and others are used in the industrial buildings to offer cool roofs, reduced energy bills, and low carbon emissions. Furthermore, the increasing demand of cool roof coating products in the industrial workplaces and buildings is boosting the growth of cool roof coatings industry.

3. Cool Roof Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The increasing demand of the cool roof coatings in residential, commercial, as well as industrial construction sector in this region is boosting the growth in the cool roof coatings industry. Furthermore, the rising building and construction activities in the APAC region is propelling the demand of cool roof coatings in the market. The increasing adoption of the green building codes in major countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and others is driving the market of cool roof coatings. Moreover, the rise in residential housing and building activities is boosting the demand of IR coatings.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cool Roof Coatings industry are:

1. Sherwin Williams

2. Nippon Paints

3. GAF Materials

4. Valspar Corporation

5. Akzo Nobel.

Click on the following link to buy the Cool Roof Coatings Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510962

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Roof Coating Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15222/roof-coating-market.html

B. Heat Resistant Coating Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16506/heat-resistant-coating-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062