Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market | Industry to Surpass US $51.8 billion By 2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market Size is estimated to reach $51.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Food preservation by freeze-drying is a relatively new technique. It includes freezing the food, then using a vacuum chamber to remove almost all of the moisture, and then sealing the food in an airtight container. Foods that have been freeze-dried can be easily transported at room temperature, preserved for a long time, and consumed with minimal preparation. The global demand for food preservation is propelling the freeze-dried food industry forward. Meat, fish, herbs and food flavorings, fruits and vegetables, coffee, and eggs, among other foods, are freeze-dried to extend their shelf life and preserve vitamins and minerals that are vital to human health. Furthermore, owing to freeze-dried food having gone through the dehydration process, it is largely contamination-free, can be easily transported at normal temperatures, and can be consumed with minimal preparation.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Freeze-Dried Foods Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021 to a rise in the demand for Freeze-Dried Foods Global in the food & beverage industry.

2. Freeze-dried food products are in high demand in a few sectors, including bakery products, cereal products, fruit snacks, and vegetable snacks, to name a few. Freeze-dried fruits are utilized in whipped creams and icing in the baking business. Freeze-dried fruits are also commonly used to decorate desserts and add flavor and color to the final product that demands the Freeze-Dried Foods Global market during the forecast period of 2022-2027. However, the availability of other drying techniques may hamper the market growth of Freeze-Dried Foods over the forecast period.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type : Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market based on product type can be further segmented into Freeze-dried meat & seafood, Freeze-dried beverages, Freeze-dried dairy products, Freeze prepared meals, Pet food, Freeze dried fruits & vegetables.

Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, E-commerce websites & others.

Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Freeze-Dried Foods Industry are -

1. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

2. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

3. Nuts.com

4. Nestle S.A.

5. Harmony House Foods Inc.

