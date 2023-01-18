Solid Masterbatches Market size is estimated to reach US$15.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Solid Masterbatches Market size is estimated to reach US$15.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 4.7% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Solid Masterbatches Market size is estimated to reach US$15.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. The solid masterbatch is a concentrated mixture of additives, pigments, flame retardants such as antimony oxide, chlorendic acid, tricresyl phosphate, and others. The solid masterbatches are used in the production of polymers due to their UV stabilizing, antistatic, and flame retardation properties. The rising demand of the solid masterbatches in the plastic manufacturing and packaging is creating a drive in the solid masterbatches market. Furthermore, the increasing application of the solid masterbatches and plastic material in construction, automotive, packaging, and other end-use industries will lead to growth in the global solid masterbatches industry during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the solid masterbatches market highlights the following areas -

1. The solid masterbatches market size will increase owing to its growing application in plastic processing, packaging, textiles, medical packaging, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the solid masterbatches industry due to rising production in automotive sector, rise in food & beverage packaging demand, and various construction projects in APAC, thereby boosting the demand for the solid masterbatches.

3. The color masterbatches type is experiencing growth in the market owing to its high demand in polymer coloring, lightweight, durability, and conductivity properties.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Solid Masterbatches Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The increasing application of the color masterbatches for plastic packaging across various industrial verticals, majorly in flexible packaging sector is creating high demand of the color solid masterbatch in the market. The color type provides light stability, conductivity, and coloring features in the plastics. The demand of color masterbatch type in packaging sector for plastic packaging films, sheets, and others is growing.

2. Solid Masterbatches Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The solid masterbatch plastics films or sheets has improved strength, texture, and anti-microbial features, which makes it ideal for wide range of packaging applications. The high demand for the color solid masterbatches type in food & beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals packaging, and others is offering major growth in the solid masterbatches industry.

3. Solid Masterbatches Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The growth of solid masterbatches market in this region is influenced by high demand in various end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, construction, and others. The growing automotive production is major countries such as China, India, and others is boosting the demand of solid masterbatches application in automotive components such as steering wheels, dashboards, and other vehicle components.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Solid Masterbatches industry are:

1. Clariant AG

2. Ampacet Corporation

3. Tosaf Group

4. Polyone Corporation

5. Plastika Kritis S.A.

