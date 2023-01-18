Digital Scent Technology Market | Industry to Surpass US$ 30.3 Million By 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Digital Scent Technology is widely used in Healthcare and Defense sectors. One of the major reasons for boost in market of Digital Scent Technology.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Scent Technology Market size was valued at $30.3 million by 2026, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during forecast period 2021-2026. The Digital Scent Technology Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because of the growing technology in developing sense of smell in online communication. Currently, only three of senses which are hearing, touching and sense of sight are implicated in online communication.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505301

Key Takeaways:

1. The Digital Scent Technology Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period because of the growing technology in developing sense of smell in online communication.

2. The major factor responsible for the growth of the market are increasing applications and adoption of the digital scent technology (particularly e-noses) in the healthcare and the military and defense sectors.

3. Digital Scent Technology offers more realistic effects of movies and they provide a very new facility of digital smell in movies or in games which has been introduced which tend to uplift its market growth.

Click on the following link to buy the Digital Scent Technology Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505301

Segmental Analysis:

By Hardware Devices: E-nose has dominated the Digital Scent Technology Market at 61.5% in 2020 as compared to the other hardware devices which are integrated in the Digital Scent Technology. An Electronic nose (E-nose) is an electronic sensing device intended to detect odors or flavors. Electronic sensing refers to the capability of reproducing human senses using sensor arrays and pattern recognition systems.

By End Use Industry: Digital Scent Technology is widely used in Healthcare and Defense sectors. One of the major reasons for boost in market of Digital Scent Technology in Healthcare is because of its vast adoption in Aromatherapy which is set to drive the healthcare sector at 16.5% through 2020.

By Geography: North America accounts for being the highest market among all the regions at 37.5% in 2020. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to leading economies such as United States, Canada and Mexico. Ongoing Governmental regulations of the US government on healthcare and special initiatives such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act has brought a major boost in Digital Scent Technology Market growth especially in Healthcare sector.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Scent Technology industry are:

1. Airsense Analytics GmbH

2. Alpha MOS SA

3. Odotech Inc.

4. The eNose Company

5. Electronic Sensor Technology

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Digital-Scent-Technology-Market-Research-505301

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Flavors & Fragrances Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Flavors-Fragrances-Market-Research-500034

B. Car Air Freshener Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Car-Air-Freshener-Market-Research-504024

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062