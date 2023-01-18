SCARA Robots Market - Increasing Need For Automation

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the findings from an IndustryARC report on industrial and factory automation market, industries are facing enormous pressure to enhance product manufacturing both quantitatively and qualitatively. Automation has therefore been readily deployed across most of the manufacturing units around the world for efficient production of goods. Factories worldwide are extensively using robots for daily tasks which has helped the SCARA Robots Market to gain considerable momentum in the last four decades. Owing to these factors, the market will experience an extraordinary growth at a CAGR of 17.75%, by forecast 2025.

SCARA Robot Market Growth Drivers:

Food And Beverage Industry:

SCARA robots are being extensively used in the food and beverage industry for several proposes, such as food processing where their compact sizes and high output rates act as key benefits. Additionally, they are also useful in quick picking and packing tasks such as tray loading, bottle handling, and others. SCARA robots supported the industrial growth by increasing revenue share and better return on investment.

SCARA Robot Market Trends:

Launch of Low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) SCARA Robots :

Key market players are investing in SCARA robots that have relatively lower total cost of ownership in order to expand sales and reach of robots in industrial scenario. These robots are designed for simple functions like material handling, machine loading and unloading, and others.

SCARA Robot Market Report: Industry Coverage

The SCARA robot market is segmented into type, axis type, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market can be divided into hardware, software, service, testing, training, and maintenance. On the basis of axis type, the market is segmented into 3-axis, 4-axis, 5-axis, 6-axis, and others. By application, the market is fragmented into transport, packaging, assembly, inspection, and others. And by end user, the market is divided into electronics, food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, rubber and plastic, industrial and manufacturing, nuclear, and others.

Competitive landscape:

The top key players in the SCARA Robot industry are:

1. Kuka

2. Denso

3. Yamaha

4. Epson

5. Fanuc

6. Yaskawa

7. ABB

8. Nachi Fujikoshi

9. Mitsubishi

10. Omron

