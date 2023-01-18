Chicken Feed Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Chicken Feed Market size is estimated to reach $156.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Chicken feed is nothing but the feed composed especially for chickens raised in animal husbandries. In order to meet the sky-rocketing demand for poultry products like meat and eggs worldwide, enlarging poultry productivity has become necessary more than ever. Therefore, chicken feed has become an inextricable part of poultry farming in recent years. In addition to that, many poultry owners have started using tube feeders to keep the seeds dry and clean and their quality intact. Calcium iodate and ethylene diamine dihydriodide are two of the most renowned additives used in chicken feed. Poultry birds including chickens find themselves incapable of digesting the diet properly which leads to infections such as pathogenic avian influenza. As a result, several enzymes and dietary minerals like phosphorus, potassium, sulfur, and magnesium are added to feed to ensure their overall health.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Chicken Feed Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Chicken Feed Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to a high number of gym memberships, health attentive public in the region, high consumption of food like the chicken nugget, sound purchasing power, and a well-established network of food service providers and modern retail outlets.

2. The startling prevalence of chronic health illnesses, the rising complication of growth stunting in developing countries like India, augmenting demand for protein-rich food, growing economic affluence of developing countries, and broadening demand for chicken and eggs are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of Chicken Feed Market. The increasing frequency of bird flu, rising inflation rates, unemployment, and regular virus mutations are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Chicken Feed Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Chicken Feed Market Segment Analysis-By Nature : The Chicken Feed Market based on the nature type can be further segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held the largest share in 2021.

Chicken Feed Market Segment Analysis-By Additives : The Chicken Feed Market based on additives can be further segmented into Amino acids, Enzymes, Trace minerals, Antioxidants, and Others. The amino acid segment held the largest share in 2021.

Chicken Feed Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Chicken Feed Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chicken Feed Industry are -

1. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

2. WH Group

3. Danish Crown Group

4. JBS SA

5. Tyson Foods

