Water Quality Sensor Market Revenue to Cross US$2,690.4 Million by 2027, Predicts IndustryARC

Water Quality Sensor Market

Water Quality Sensor Market by Application (Wastewater Treatment, Marine Quality Assessment, Drinking Water Quality Control, Industrial, Environmental Testing).

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Quality Sensor Market size was valued at $2,690.4 Million by 2027, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during forecast period 2022-2027. attributed to growing demands for contaminant free water as well as increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases like cholera, typhoid and so on. Government stringency on laws or policies related to industrial waste treatment, rise of aquaculture activities, along with surge in research studies on water quality monitoring processes, have been aiding its market growth.

Key Takeaways:

1. pH water quality sensor market held the largest share in 2021, owing to factors like to rising demand for wastewater treatment within industrial plants and growing need across aquaculture environments.

2. Water Quality Sensors for Drinking Water Quality Control application is analyzed to witness the fastest growth during 2022-2027, attributing to government initiatives or guidelines regarding drinking water monitoring or testing, rising prevalence of waterborne diseases and so on.

3. APAC dominated the Water Quality Sensor market in 2021, owing to surge in wastewater treatment facilities, growing industrialization and so on.



Segmental Analysis:

By Type: Based on type, pH sensor segment dominated the Water Quality Sensor market with a share of 33% in 2021, attributed to factors including growing demand for wastewater treatment across industrial plants, rising need within aquaculture environments, and so on.

By Application: Water Quality Sensor for Drinking Water Quality Control applications are analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2027, owing to rising prevalence of waterborne diseases, governmental initiatives or guidelines regarding drinking water monitoring or testing and so on.

By Geography: APAC dominated the Water Quality Sensor market with a share of 38% in 2021, and is analyzed to have a significant market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. Factors including growing industrialization, surge in wastewater treatment facilities, and government policies or initiatives to minimize water pollution hazards have attributed to its market growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Water Quality Sensor industry are:

1. Endress+Hauser

2. ANB Sensors

3. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

4. Hach Company

5. Hanna Instruments

