oPRO.ai raises Series A Investment to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered process control automation
oPRO.ai has secured funding to deliver AI software automation applications in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, metal and mining, and related industriesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- oPRO.ai, a leading provider of Deep Learning Optimization software for process and responsible operations for industrial artificial intelligence (AI), announces their series A investment led by the L&T Innovation Fund. oPRO.ai delivers AI-powered, process control software to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, metals and mining sectors.
oPRO.ai’s software provides prediction and advanced optimization in complex process manufacturing operations using machine learning algorithms to increase yields, lower energy use, reduced emissions, and stabilize operations. Its software brings transparency and a human-centric approach to AI with an elegant interface designed around operator and process engineering needs.
“At L&T, we are committed to investing in applications of artificial intelligence that help companies improve operations, increase safety, and expand impact globally. We were impressed by oPRO.ai’s technology and its impactful results for their customers from their deep learning optimization software,” said R. Shankar Raman, Whole-Time Director & Chief Financial Officer, Larsen & Toubro. “The oPRO.ai team is creating disruptive technology to revolutionize industrial process control applications and we are excited to be a part of the transformation process as an early investor.” L&T leads a group of industry expert investors that includes Cortado Ventures, Sentiero Ventures, and other strategic investors who will be valuable partners in further propelling the growth of the company.
“We are excited to accelerate our growth trajectory and implement our oPRO.ai Deep Learning Optimization software in the larger market. We feel like it speaks to the value of our technology for our customers that we are able to raise significant capital in this challenging fundraising environment”, said Rob Christenson, CEO and Co-Founder of oPRO.ai. “The market realizes that we are bringing differentiated capabilities to our customers in the industries we serve and that there are substantial growth opportunities in those industries for many years to come.”
oPRO.ai works with customers in multiple manufacturing sectors where its technology is approved for use in fractionation plants, splitters, and desulfurization units, via real-time optimization (RTO), soft sensors, and others. This investment will fuel oPRO.ai’s growth to bring forth the next generation of AI-powered manufacturing.
About Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades. L&T Innovation Fund, corporate venture capital division of L&T Group, invests in promising startups driving technology innovations in industries congruent to L&T’s businesses. Larsen & Toubro International FZE (LTIFZE), a Larsen & Toubro subsidiary, has invested through its corporate venture capital arm the L&T Innovation Fund and has a track record of multiple investments in AI-enabled SaaS companies.
About Cortado Ventures
Cortado Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in ambitious, growth-driven companies, backing a new generation of economic prosperity for Oklahoma and the Midcontinent region. As one of the largest VC funds in Oklahoma, Cortado's focus is on tech companies bringing innovative solutions to the energy, logistics, life sciences, aerospace and the future of work sectors. For more information, visit cortado.ventures.
About Sentiero Ventures
Sentiero Ventures (sentiero.vc) invests in early-stage software companies that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) as a key element of their solution, capitalizing on the artificial intelligence sector that is expected to add $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030. With a unique approach to screening and supporting investments, Sentiero is closing the gap between AI capability and real-world utility. The fund invests in verticals including Business Services, Software, Marketing, Real Estate, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Entertainment. After investment, Sentiero creates a pathway for its investor-advisors to help support their portfolio companies with operating expertise and connections to potential clients and partners. For more information, visit sentiero.vc.
About oPRO.ai
oPRO.ai provides artificial intelligence (AI) powered deep learning optimization for intelligent process automation to improve outcomes. Our world-class machine learning scientists, software engineers, and deep subject matter experts work in unison to ensure customer success by leveraging our revolutionary deep learning optimization AI software with our battle-tested approach. We aim to empower the next generation of Industry 4.0 manufacturing through the near-limitless potential of AI to increase productivity, drastically decrease energy usage, and advance safety standards across the enterprise.
