Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,405 in the last 365 days.

"Inward": Lioness Film Productions Debuts Thought-Provoking Short Film Exploring Family Struggles During Pandemic

"The sudden loss of an affluent life post pandemic, forces a large and disconnected family to turn inward, at risk of losing more than wealth can afford

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lioness Film Productions, an independent production house based on the Gold Coast, is excited to announce the premiere of their first film production, "Inward." Written and produced by Lepeka Lynn and directed by Liana Taiapa, the film delves into the lives of a large and disconnected family as they navigate their way through the aftermath of a pandemic.

The short film, shot on location on the Gold Coast in just two days, explores themes of suicidal ideation, body dysmorphia, online bullying, parental expectations, and the importance of families looking inward for support. With a cast that includes a Down Syndrome actor, "Inward" also breaks down stigmas surrounding people with disabilities and showcases the actor playing himself.

"Inward" follows the sudden loss of an affluent lifestyle, forcing the family to turn inward and face their own personal struggles. "With 'Inward', our goal was to create a film that would resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, by exploring themes that are relatable to many families. I'm excited for the world to see this film and hope it will inspire people to be there for one another, especially during difficult times" - Lepeka Lynn, Writer/Producer of "Inward".

"We're thrilled to share this film with the world and hope it will inspire people to be there for one another, especially during difficult times," said Liana Taiapa, owner of Lioness Film Productions and the film's director and producer. "We're also excited to break down stigmas on people with disabilities and diversity of family”. Everyone has a voice and a story to tell."

The digital online launch of "Inward" will be held on February 6th, 2023 at 7 pm on the following pages:
For more information, please visit Lioness Film Productions' website at www.lionessfilmproductions.com.au.

Media contact:
Company Name: Lioness Film Productions
Contact Person: Liana Taiapa
Phone: 0413756054
Email: info@lionessfilmproductions.com.au
City: Gold Coast
State: QLD, 4214
Country: Australia
Website: www.lionessfilmproductions.com.au

Liana Taiapa
Lioness Film Productions
+1 641-375-6054
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

"Inward": Lioness Film Productions Debuts Thought-Provoking Short Film Exploring Family Struggles During Pandemic

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.