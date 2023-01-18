Aqua-Yield Awarded Startup of the Year from Silicon Slopes
Award recognizes growing companies that have demonstrated significant industry impact and innovationSANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqua-Yield, the leading nanoliquid company for agricultural production worldwide, today announced that it has been named Startup of the Year along with four other outstanding Utah firms. The award recognized companies that are pre-Series B and have demonstrated significant growth, innovation, and industry leadership.
Founded in 1999, the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame & Awards identify and applaud the breakthrough leaders and companies who have contributed to the ongoing success of Utah’s burgeoning technology industry. The additional Startup of the Year winners included Gamify, Baton, Partcl, and HyperCraft.
“There are numerous innovative startups across the State and we are honored to be counted as one of them,” said Clark Bell, CEO and co-founder of Aqua-Yield. “The last couple years we have doubled in size year-over-year and launched products that are literally changing our industry as growers stretch their ag inputs to better manage supply chain struggles, product availability, and environmental regulations.”
Since 2014, Aqua-Yield’s solution has reduced farmers’ use of micronutrients by up to 80 percent and use of macronutrients by up to 50 percent. It accomplishes this by minimizing fertilizer and chemical applications and increasing nutrient uptake, germination rates, crop yields, and growth cycles in a more sustainable and responsible manner.
“We enable synthetic fertilizers and chemicals to become more efficient, thereby increasing nutrient uptake and decreasing the amount of fertilizer that is needed,” added Clark. “This results in more profitable growers that can in turn become responsible stewards of their environment.”
The Startup of the Year winners will each be honored at a gala at the Grand America on Saturday, February 4, 2023. For a full list of awards and finalists, visit: https://newsroom.siliconslopes.com/news/2022-hall-of-fame-awards-finalists/.
For more information about Aqua-Yield’s technology, products and solutions, visit www.aquayield.com/products
About Aqua-Yield
With the recent news of becoming a USDA and EPA Winner of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge, retailers and growers alike are encouraged by the benefits of Aqua-Yield® Nanoliquid® products have to offer, especially during this time of economic turmoil. Aqua-Yield offers a technology unlike anything else on the market, having created its own segment in the world of inputs. The ag industry is starting to take notice of this technology company out of Utah that recommends just 2-6 oz of its liquid technology per acre. Backed by several Universities, 3rd party trials, and several years of testing by its technical team, Aqua-Yield has given their customers across the country, and across the world, the solutions they’ve been looking for. From stressed out crops, to the unconquered weed problems, to the lack of nutrient availability, or just to helping maintain healthier soil. Aqua-Yield is solving big problems while being affordable, flexible, and clean. For more information about the company and its solutions, visit www.aquayield.com.
