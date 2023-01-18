Nonprofit steps in to aid student-athlete continue his education in New Haven CT
Shamar Wilson, international student-athlete from Jamaica, is facing financial challenges that threaten to interrupt his education at at CT college.
We are determined to ensure that his financial challenges do not stand in the way of his education, and we are grateful for any support that will help him reach his full potential.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamar Wilson, a talented and dedicated international student from Jamaica, is facing financial challenges that threaten to interrupt his education at Albertus Magnus College. He has excelled academically and made a positive impact on the community during his time at the college, studying business marketing and excelling on the college’s golf team.
— Karaine Holness, President of the Jamaica American Connection, Inc
Despite his achievements, Shamar is in need of financial assistance to continue his studies and complete his degree. The funds are crucial to cover his tuition, room, and board, as well as other expenses related to his education. To support Shamar's education, a fundraising campaign has been launched by a local nonprofit organization, the Jamaican American Connection, Inc to help this young man achieve his dream of graduating from a four year institution while excelling on the golf course. With a goal of $50,000, the primarily digital campaign will be directed to Shamar’s student account at Albertus with no administrative or other fees collected by the organization.
"Shamar is an exemplary student who has shown a strong commitment to his studies, his sport and the community," said Karaine Holness, President of the Jamaica American Connection, Inc. "We are determined to ensure that his financial challenges do not stand in the way of his education, and we are grateful for any support that will help him reach his full potential."
Shamar himself added "I'm really grateful for the opportunities this school has given me and for the support of the community and my family. I hope to keep pushing and working hard to reach my goals, but I need a little help from those who believe in me and my ability to succeed. I believe with the community's help, I'll be able to complete my education and make a positive impact on the world, especially this community and my native Jamaica."
Albertus Magnus College is a Catholic, liberal arts and sciences college, located in New Haven, Connecticut and founded in 1925 by the Dominican Sisters of St. Mary of the Springs. It's known for its strong academic programs, as well as its commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive community for all students.
For more information about the fundraising campaign or to donate, visit the Jamaican American Connection website: https://www.jacnewhaven.org/shamar-wilson
About the Jamaican American Connection
The Jamaican American Connection, a Greater New Haven Connecticut 501(c)3 non-profit organization, was founded in New Haven in 2010 to meet the needs of Jamaican Americans living in the area. The goals of the organization are to promote knowledge, understanding and respect for racial, ethnic and cultural diversity as well as advance, encourage and foster educational and cultural well being by preserving, promoting and showcasing Jamaican and other West Indian art, food, religion, music, dance, literature and relevant cultural artifacts. The organization also provides opportunities for accepting and conveying scholarships, gifts of charity and opportunities to give back to the local community, to Jamaica and internationally.
