IMIC Research announces move to a new office

IMIC Research expands availability of research protocols to Jackson South Hospital patients

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMIC Research (IMIC) announces office move to a medical arts building at Jackson South Hospital campus. This move will allow access of more patients to the current studies in Alzheimer's disease, Asthma, COPD, NASH, Liver Cirrhosis, Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's disease with new medications in clinical research studies sponsored by pharmaceutical companies.

The new office has 3 exam rooms, and is fully equipped with all necessary equipment and staff of research coordinators, principal investigators, sub-investigators, pharmacist, research assistants and administration staff.

IMIC Research is a leading clinical research site in Miami. IMIC has participated in research studies in Asthma, Alzheimer's disease, Ulcerative colitis, Covid-19 that lead to regulatory approval by the FDA of Airsupra (Astra Zeneca) for asthma, Leqembi (Eisai) for Alzheimer's Disease, Zeposia (BMS) for Ulcerative colitis, Veclury (Gilead) for Covid-19 and various others are under review for approval. IMIC has routinely enrolled patients in studies for constipation, NASH, bowel preparation, diabetes, diabetic polyneuropathy, asthma, Alzheimer's disease, Mild Cognitive Impairment, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, liver cirrhosis, depression, ADHD, vaccines among others.

More information on IMIC Research can be found at imicinc.com

Dr Boris Nikolov, CEO
IMIC Research
boris@aktamedika.com
+1 7866007005
