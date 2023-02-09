NEW GAME-CHANGING BEDTIME BOOK HELPS CHILDREN FALL ASLEEP FASTER
YANNI THE YAWNING YAK by Ethan Pilkenton-Getty
A remarkable story that I recommend elementary school teachers, librarians, and parents share with their young ones.”UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leave it to a yak, of all creatures, to help children get a sound sleep.
YANNI THE YAWNING YAK by Ethan Pilkenton-Getty is a delightful, revolutionary and must-have children’s bedtime book designed to help parents put their little ones (primarily ages one to seven) to sleep faster at night by using the simple but highly effective natural sleep triggers of yawning.
The book has already achieved Amazon #1 bestseller status.
After watching so many of his friends and family members read what seemed like countless books to their children before the little ones finally fell asleep, Pilkenton-Getty set out to help his exhausted friends speed up the bedtime routine and put a couple more minutes back into their day.
In the story, Noah has trouble falling asleep at night. One night, Yanni the Yawning Yak appears and takes Noah on an adventure. Join Noah as he learns about animals around the world and the beautiful diversity of how they yawn, while activating the natural sleep signals in his brain to help him fall asleep quicker.
The book is both fun and educational, teaching children about the magical places in the world and the beautiful diversity within them. Yanni explains how each animal yawns in its own unique way which is what makes earth so special.
The storyline of this book is fun and easy to follow with colorful illustrations that will keep children engaged throughout while also teaching them A-Z about 26 animals and 26 locations around the world.
Praise already is pouring in for the book.
"You've met your new bedtime or nap-time story! Ethan Pilkenton-Getty wrote a remarkable story that I recommend elementary school teachers, librarians, and parents share with their young ones." - Reedsy.Com
"Creative way to help children stimulate the thermoregulatory mechanism that cools the brain and core body for restorative sleep. Additionally, it may help to neurologically hard-wire social cues of tiredness and preparation for sleep. Neat solution for parents."
- Dr. Michael Smith ND, BCB, Board Certified IN Biofeedback
"Yanni the Yawning Yak is a total snoozefest...in the best possible way! As a pediatric nurse practitioner, I know the importance of sleep for kids and adults. This innovative and interactive book teaches kids about a wide variety of animals as they settle in for a good night's sleep. If you are looking for a book that entertains and promotes healthy sleep habits, Yanni The Yawning Yak Has It...from A to Zzzzzz."
— Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Mother of Two
Here’s a book for parents to get their evenings back as children fall asleep quickly and easily. Not only will they be sleeping through the night in no time, but they will also be learning about the world around them. This book is perfect for any parent looking for a peaceful bedtime routine.
YANNI THE YAWNING YAK is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ethan Pilkenton-Getty is an online business executive by day, and children’s book writer by night. He was born and raised in a small coastal town in southern Maine, and now resides in San Diego, California. He began writing his debut children’s book after watching so many of his friends and family members read what seemed like countless books to their children before the little ones finally fell asleep. So he set out to help his exhausted friends by speeding up the bedtime routine and putting a couple more minutes back into their day. When Ethan is not writing or working, you can likely find him in the ocean pretending to know how to surf. He is a lover of the outdoors, adventure, travel, animals, and most of all—a good night’s sleep. Visit www.yannitheyak.com.
