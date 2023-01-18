New Mexico Distillers Guild Partners with Red River Chamber for First Ever Local Craft Spirits Showcase
The Craft Spirits Showcase will take place during the annual Mardi Gras In the Mountains, February 17th, 2023
RED RIVER, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Red River Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that they are partnering with the New Mexico Distiller's Guild and the New Mexico Restaurant Association to present the first annual Red River Spirits Showcase.
— Scott Feuille, President of the New Mexico Distillers Guild
“As an advocate for our members, Red River Chamber is always looking for opportunities to highlight the best of what our members, Red River, the Enchanted Circle, and the state of New Mexico have to offer,” says Naoma STaley, Red River Chamber of Commerce CEO. “During our other events (Red River Art & Wine Festival and Red River Oktoberfest) we get to show off our amazing local wineries and breweries – and now we’re pleased to be partnering with the NM Distiller’s Guild to bring the incredible spirits made across our state directly to you!”
The Chamber and the Distiller’s Guild had been kicking around ways it might be appropriate to partner. When the planning for Friday Night Drink Contest began, they realized that this was the chance they’d been looking for. The drink contest has been happening for over 13 years and is a perfect opportunity to highlight member distillers, the Red River Brewing and Distilling Company, and other New Mexico craft spirits.
“We are thrilled to bring the Spirits Showcase to Red River and partner with the Chamber,” says Scott Feuille, President of the New Mexico Distillers Guild. “Partnerships like these bring New Mexico craft spirits to the forefront, and elevate the experience of our customers by immersing them in all that our local distilleries have to offer.”
For questions regarding the Spirits Showcase, Drink Making Contest, or to register to participate in the Main Street Parade, and for more details, email the Chamber at rrinfo@redriverchamber.org, or call the office at 575-754-2366. You can also check out the Chamber website at www.redriverchamber.org.
ABOUT THE NEW MEXICO DISTILLER GUILD
The New Mexico Distillers Guild is dedicated to promoting the common interests of the New Mexico Distilling community and the crafting of small-batch and artisanal spirits. Spearheaded by craft community members who lead with heart and grit, our mission is to raise awareness about craft distillation, promote the craft of spirit production throughout the United States, and inform the public that there is more out there than mass-produced industrial liquor. Since 2014, we’ve become an essential part of the New Mexico craft community. www.nmdistillers.org
ABOUT RED RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Red River Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1985 to support and promote the business membership of Red River and the surrounding areas. In the decades since its founding, the Board, volunteers, and staff of the Chamber have worked diligently to attract visitors to Red River and stimulate local economy by hosting annual festivals or sporting events. Visit www.redriverchamber.org
Lindsey Parker
New Mexico Distillers Guild
+1 8058157693
lindseyroweparker@gmail.com
