FHLBank San Francisco Names Jeremy Empol Senior Vice President for Public Affairs and Industry Outreach

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeremy Empol has joined the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) as senior vice president, public affairs and industry outreach. In this role, Empol will oversee FHLBank San Francisco's government relations program, including representing the Bank's interests with Congress, regulators, and financial industry stakeholders.

"We are excited to welcome Jeremy to this important role on our public affairs team," said Anne Segrest McCulloch, executive vice president and chief legal officer at FHLBank San Francisco. "With his deep experience in the financial services industry and track record of building productive relationships with government and industry, he will be an effective advocate for the common interests of the Bank and our over 325 member financial institutions."

Empol was previously senior vice president of federal government affairs at the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, where he was the industry's voice to congress and the administration for 16 years. Prior to his tenure with the Leagues, he served as a congressional aide to three members of Congress, was an aide to two members of the California State Legislature, and worked on a number of political campaigns. Mr. Empol holds a BA in Political Science from UC Davis and a MA in Government from Johns Hopkins University.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. Our member financial institutions–commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions–rely on us to deliver prompt access to low-cost funding, risk management tools, and resources for affordable housing and community economic development. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more resilient and vibrant.

