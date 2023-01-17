Submit Release
Manchin Statement on Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 13, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement in advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.


“On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, West Virginians and Americans celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an iconic, inspiring and important American. My grandparents taught me that if you can count your blessings you can share your blessings. Dr. King taught us that the values of love, unity and forgiveness are some of the most important values in our society. Dr. King inspired countless Americans across our country to improve and make a difference for others, and that continues to guide millions of Americans today. He taught us to stand up for what we believe in through civil, peaceful means to unite our nation instead of divide it. Dr. King gave us a vision for what America could be when we work together towards a common good. Gayle and I encourage all West Virginians and Americans to remember Dr. King’s legacy by supporting our fellow Americans and sharing our blessings with one another.”

