Roland C. Warren on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast

Remember the power and importance of prayer. Prayers go places that mothers can't. Prayer can do the job when you don't know what to say or how to say it. Prayer can soften hearts and change minds." — Roland C. Warren

Scheduled on Monday's livecast is Roland C. Warren, President & CEO of Care Net, a pro-life a pro-abundant life ministry organization. Warren is one of the nation's leading voices for the pro-life movement.
— Roland C. Warren
A graduate of Princeton University and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, Warren is an inspirational servant leader with a heart for Christ and a mind for business. After 20 years in the corporate world (with IBM, Pepsi, and Goldman Sachs), Roland spent 11 years as president of National Fatherhood Initiative before joining Care Net in 2012 as president and CEO.
His national media appearances include The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Today Show, CNN, C-SPAN, Dateline NBC, Fox News Channel, Family News in Focus, and Black Entertainment Television. He has been interviewed by major radio and newspaper outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Washington Post, O Magazine, Ebony, Sports Illustrated, Christianity Today, Essence, The Tavis Smiley Show, and Janet Parshall’s America. He writes a column for Patheos.com called “Just Sayin': Musings on Faith, Family, and Freedom," and is the co-host of Care Net's podcast, CareCast: Care Net on Family, Faith, and Life.
Warren is the author of two books: Bad Dads of the Bible: 8 Mistakes Every Good Dad Can Avoid, a fresh look at how some of the most revered men of the Bible made some major fathering mistakes that all dads can learn from; and Raising Sons of Promise: A Guide for Single Mothers of Boys, which draws on his life experience as a boy raised in a single-mother home to provide actionable advice and counsel for single mothers and those who seek to help them.
Warren recently joined Relatable, the podcast hosted by Allie Beth Stuckey. The interview is jam-packed with helpful information related to Christianity and abortion—how believers should respond to abortion, how you should engage with pro-choice friends and family, why pastors are often afraid to mention abortion, and much more.
Warren is married to Dr. Yvette Lopez-Warren and has two sons -- Jamin, a graduate of Harvard University and journalist, and Justin, a graduate of the University of North Carolina and Indiana University of Pennsylvania – and three grandchildren (Gabriel, Selah and Sibley), who affectionately call him "Pop-pop."
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is the executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here, which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6 pm MT / 8 pm ET.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, the schedule of livecast guests is subject to change depending on availability.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. [https://truthandliberty.net]
