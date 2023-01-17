Free Environmental Seminars Offered for Maryland Marinas and Boatyards

January 17, 2023

DNR Provides Introduction to Clean Marina Program

The Maryland Clean Marina Initiative is hosting a series of seminars in February to introduce the voluntary environmental certification program to new participants. Managers of all types of marine facilities are encouraged to attend to learn about best management practices that result in a cleaner, safer workplace and environment.

Maryland Department of Natural Resource (DNR) staff will provide an introduction to the Maryland Clean Marina Program, its goals and benefits to businesses and the environment. Free Maryland Clean Marina Guidebooks, staff training guidance, and boater education materials will be provided. Staff from the Maryland Department of Environment will also explain the General Discharge Permit for Boatyards currently being drafted, and new oil control regulations that impact fuel dock operators.

Seminars will take place:

February 7 at Tidewater Marina, Havre de Grace

February 9 at Cambridge Yacht Club

February 14 at Annapolis Recreation Center

Advanced registration on the DNR Maryland Clean Marina website is requested as space is limited.

The goal of the program is to reduce nonpoint source pollution from marinas and recreational boating activities in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The Maryland Clean Marina Initiative promotes and celebrates the voluntary adoption of pollution prevention measures at marinas, boatyards, and yacht clubs in areas such as stormwater management, marina management, and emergency planning. Certified Clean Marinas must comply with all applicable environmental regulations and adopt voluntary best management practices, which are then confirmed by a site visit conducted by program staff and the manager of another Clean Marina.

Mentoring is available along with numerous free resources to train staff and educate customers on pollution prevention practices. About 30% of marine facilities in the state are certified Clean Marinas. A complete listing and a map of participants is available on the DNR Clean Marina website.

Questions can be directed to donna.morrow@maryland.gov or 410-260-8773.