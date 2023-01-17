Film Fatal: Industry Mogul Pursues Powerful Women in Film

Keith L. Craig

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeking to level the playing field and insert feminine perspectives in storytelling, media mogul and industry leader, Keith L. Craig is soliciting film, and television projects that depict stories which impact, inspire and uplift women. Emerging, female filmmakers and those professionals who identity with content for women, are his target.

Craig, a Film Producer, Investor, and Distribution Executive came into prominence when he led Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, to an industry domestic record of $3.7billion in 2019, as Theatrical Sales and Distribution Manager for their Central Division.

Craig is one of very few industry insiders, coaching new filmmakers and expanding inclusionary global partnerships dedicated to catapulting women, educating filmmakers and content producers on the business of filmmaking. The Co-Founder/Chairman/CEO of Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, is dedicated to to empowering underrepresented groups who are capable show runners, and producers.

According to an SDSU study, “in 2021-22, women comprised, 39% of directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers working on independent films screening/streaming at high-profile film festivals in the U.S. Women accounted for 43% of those working in key behind-the-scenes roles on documentaries and 34% of those working on narrative features.”

After major success at the American Film Market in November, Craig is slated to engage eager film prodigies at the, upcoming, Sundance, Cannes, Berlin Film Festivals, providing advocacy for the independent filmmakers who struggle with gaining success with studio executives. “Porter + Craig is excited about the future, as it pertains to the fresh content, unique and colorful storytelling,” said Craig.

Craig is no stranger to global community building, and is now undoubtedly, connecting the world through stories. His team has major announcements for releases in 2023, direct deals with on-demand platforms, and are definitely industry players to watch in the years to come.

Learn more about Keith L. Craig by visiting his website at www.keithcraig.org

For more information, interviews, and inquiries about project submissions, contact: Nicole Lester at 818-200-9745.

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM & MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter+Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

ABOUT KEITH L. CRAIG

In addition to a stellar 30 year career in the US Army (where he attained the rank of "Sergeant Major" the top 1% in the Arm Forces) and pro football star and champion, Keith L. Craig has worked at Disney on Lucas Films, Pixar and Marvel titles for the past 6 years which include but limited to, STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, AVENGERS: ENDGAME, COCO, BLACK PANTHER, AND MORE, with combined box office receipts well over the billion-dollar mark. Mr. Craig is also a well sought-after consultant and investment partner in the hospitality and entertainment industries.