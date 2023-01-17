Post Session Report :: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Submit Release
SB 95, PN 08 (Langerholc) – Authorizes the transportation of agricultural products to residences via a truck bearing a farm vehicle registration plate, and further allows both the registrant or an employee to operate the vehicle. The bill vote was 48-0 on 2nd Consideration, and was re-referred to Appropriations Committee.

