Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,012 in the last 365 days.

COMMISSIONER SEARCH SURVEY

News Release

January 17, 2023

The Nebraska State Board of Education is seeking public feedback as part of the search for Nebraska’s next Commissioner of Education.

Matthew Blomstedt resigned from the position January 3, 2023. He served as the Commissioner of Education for 9 years. The State Board designated Deputy Commissioner Deborah Frison to fulfill the duties of the commissioner until the next commissioner is hired.

The commissioner is chosen by the elected Board of Education. As part of the process, the State Board of Education chose McPherson & Jacobson, LLC. to perform a nationwide search to find a pool of candidates for the position. The State Board is responsible for choosing the next Commissioner of Education.

Anyone interested in providing feedback is invited to complete this brief online survey, also found on the homepage of Nebraska Department of Education website at education.ne.gov.  All survey responses must be submitted by January 31, 2023.

Survey results will be used to help guide the selection of the finalists for the position.  You can learn more about the search process online at https://www.education.ne.gov/stateboard/commissioner-search-process/.

You just read:

COMMISSIONER SEARCH SURVEY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.