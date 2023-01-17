COMMISSIONER SEARCH SURVEY

News Release

January 17, 2023

The Nebraska State Board of Education is seeking public feedback as part of the search for Nebraska’s next Commissioner of Education.

Matthew Blomstedt resigned from the position January 3, 2023. He served as the Commissioner of Education for 9 years. The State Board designated Deputy Commissioner Deborah Frison to fulfill the duties of the commissioner until the next commissioner is hired.

The commissioner is chosen by the elected Board of Education. As part of the process, the State Board of Education chose McPherson & Jacobson, LLC. to perform a nationwide search to find a pool of candidates for the position. The State Board is responsible for choosing the next Commissioner of Education.

Anyone interested in providing feedback is invited to complete this brief online survey, also found on the homepage of Nebraska Department of Education website at education.ne.gov. All survey responses must be submitted by January 31, 2023.

Survey results will be used to help guide the selection of the finalists for the position. You can learn more about the search process online at https://www.education.ne.gov/stateboard/commissioner-search-process/.