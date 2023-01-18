Google and Apple approve Headache Diary, Evaluation, Meds Tracking & Treatment Phone App with Consumer/Doctor Interface

Free Mobile App by ApsTron Science has Consumer and Doctor Logins Apstron Science's Headache Mobile App Headache Evaluation Apstron Science's Headache Mobile App Binaural Frequency Treatment Screen Apstron Science's Headache Mobile App Medicine Reminder Screen Apstron Science's Headache Mobile App Reports Screen

ApsTron Science announced today that Google, & Apple approved Headache Evaluation, Treatment & most Effective Meds App. The app has Consumer and Doctor logins.

This is first of its kind evaluation and treatment app, that not only logs headaches but also provides a headache diary, wellness tracking, and effectiveness of meds & consumer and doctor logins.” — ApsTron Science CEO

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science announced today that both Google and Apple have approved its Headache Evaluation and Treatment App for Mobile Phones. This new app has Consumer, Family & Friends, and Healthcare provider logins.

The Headache App helps keep track of headaches, and methodically tracks which medicine may work best for a particular type of headache. The technological solution also includes an evaluation consisting of questions and an AI tool to analyze and determine possible causes and types of headaches one might be having and what meds may work the best.

One of the main features of the Headache App is that it has headache perception and effect logs to help manage headaches and an Emotional Wellness track to better manage health.

For the treatment of headaches, the app includes Binaural Beats and White Noise, specifically designed to control and treat headaches. It also offers detailed and summary reports and graphs that the user can share with loved ones or healthcare providers.

The consumer can also invite their healthcare provider to see headache logs and reports. At the same time, the healthcare provider can invite patients to use the App to provide better healthcare.

ApsTron Science’s App can be simply run in an Internet browser using the link below, or installed on a mobile phone using the link for Android™ or Apple™ phones:

WebApp Click to run on your browser: https://headacheapp-v15.web.app/#/

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.codev.headache_app

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/headache-diary-test-treatment/id6444539405

The main Features of the ApsTron-HeadAche™ App are:

1. Helps to keep track of headaches, frequency, and pain levels of headaches.

2. Helps to measure and track one’s feelings, as well as medicines that one finds effective and has a medicine reminder.

3. Helps Diagnose one’s headaches, and the type of headaches one may be having.

4. Tracks worst headache days and Feelings those days.

5. Provides a Headache Perception History, Test History Timeline, and Graphs.

6. There are plenty of areas to keep notes.

7. The App also comes with graphs and reports that consumers can share with their healthcare provider.

8. For Treatment, easy-to-use and pleasant Binaural Beats are provided to entrain the brain, these are modulated within professionally recorded music tracks.

9. The Binaural Beats is a Binaural mix of Delta Brain Waves that use Dr. Leonard Horowitz's healing frequency delivered in about 10-minute doses.

10. The Entrains the Brain is to fall in step with a frequency that corresponds with a desired state selected by the user, there are many included with this App.

ApsTron-HeadAche™ App can be useful for people who suffer from headaches and want to keep track of headache time, duration, triggers, and effectiveness of the medication. It also helps determine the possible cause, and type of headache through comprehensive reports that can optionally be shared with their healthcare provider for better treatment.

More information is available on the website www.HealthDiaries.US. Their contact email is support@healthdiaries.us. Their Twitter handle is @ushealthdiaries

About ApsTron Science (www.ApsTron.com)

It is an electronic and software technology-focused research and development company. Their sensors measure Electromyography, Electrodermal Response, Peripheral Blood Flow, minute changes in Skin Temperature, EEG, and EKG. Their AI, Voice Supported sensor data acquisition software is designed to run on PCs and over the Internet.

ApsTron Science aims to transform healthcare by providing Mobile Apps for objective actionable data to help Monitor, Document, and Evaluate health conditions that empower Consumers, Healthcare Providers, and Clinical Trials to better manage health.

More information on their free health-related mobile apps can be found at www.Healthdiaries.US. Their sensors, software, and apps are used by consumers, healthcare providers, researchers, and for clinical trials.

Android™ and Apple™ are trademarks of Google and Apple respectively, the ApsTron-HeadAche™ is a trademark of ApsTron Science, Corp.

Apstron Science's Headache Mobile App Overview Video