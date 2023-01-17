Updated Minnesota Groundwater Protection Rule Map Now Available

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has issued an updated map that will help farmers across the state comply with the Groundwater Protection Rule. The rule restricts fall application of nitrogen fertilizer in areas vulnerable to contamination, and it outlines steps to reduce the severity of contamination in areas where nitrate is already elevated in public water supply wells.

The MDA has made changes to the Fall Nitrogen Fertilizer Application Restrictions map which is accessible on the MDA website. There have been changes to the Drinking Water Supply Management Areas (DWSMA). One DWMSA was removed and two DWSMAs had boundary changes. Additional information on the fall application restrictions and exceptions to the restrictions can be found on the MDA’s website.

The restriction of fall application of nitrogen fertilizer on these acres will begin September 1, 2023. Farmers are encouraged to check the new map prior to the fall of 2023 to determine if their fields are subject to these restrictions.

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us