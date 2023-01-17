General Services Announces Newly Acquired ISO Certification for Human Resources Division 

January 17, 2023

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) today announces their achievement in securing the International Organization for Standardization 9001:2015 (ISO) certification for their Human Resources division. DGS is one of the first state agencies to acquire the certification. This certification was selected specifically to validate DGS’ human resources ability to exceed the quality expectations and requirements of the agency, particularly our recruitment process.

“The DGS culture is built on the commitment to deliver the highest quality of service to the citizens of Maryland,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “Through the ISO certification DGS can ensure that employees will receive consistent, high-quality products and services. As well as, secure process execution, consistency, and improved customer satisfaction.”

The ISO certification is the world’s most widely recognized quality management standard and focuses on quality management systems and performance. It assists companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with their business strategy. There is a focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes that helps improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement.

DGS identified the need to mature corporate policies, procedures, and tools to ensure high-quality talent management services. DGS partnered with ANGARAI to select the ISO certification as the backbone against which to drive continual improvement specifically for the ISO focus on quality and the global recognition of this standard.

