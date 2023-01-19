Submit Release
Coleman Jet Solutions Looking Onward to the New Year

Coleman Jet Solutions Team

Coleman Jet Solutions Logo

Coleman Jet Solutions is proud that we finished the first business year strong, and we are ready to make 2023 even better!

Our plan is to make 2023 a break-out year, expanding our capability to support our clients beyond the transaction.”
— Dave Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions
HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coleman Jet Solutions, established in November 2021, is proud to announce that our team finished the first business year strong, by assisting its clients in closing five (5) transactions in the last six (6) weeks of 2022. Coleman Jet Solutions is looking forward to carrying that momentum onward into 2023.

In addition, Coleman Jet Solutions welcomed three new members to the team, further strengthening the company’s core expertise in Market Intelligence, Transaction Management, and aircraft remarketing. In 2023, Coleman Jet Solutions will use these additional resources to improve existing client experience and to introduce the company to new clients that want a more robust and comprehensive solution that goes beyond buying and selling aircraft.

“2022 could not have been a better inaugural year for our company,” says Dave Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions. “Not only did our sales numbers exceed expectations, we have successfully combined years of industry expertise with new ideas and energy. Our plan is to make 2023 a break-out year, expanding our capability to support our clients beyond the transaction.”

About Coleman Jet Solutions
Coleman Jet Solutions, located on Chicago’s North Shore, provides superior technical, regulatory, and financial guidance with uncompromising loyalty and unequaled results. Our expertise in aircraft research, aircraft evaluation and shrewd negotiation techniques are for the sole benefit of our clients. For more information, visit www.colemanjets.com or contact Dave Coleman at dave@colemanjets.com or 847.748.8333.

David Coleman
President
dave@colemanjets.com

Lilith Tang
Coleman Jet Solutions
+1 847-748-8333
lilith@colemanjets.com
Coleman Jet Solutions Looking Onward to the New Year

