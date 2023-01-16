Uzbekistan celebrates Defenders of the Motherland Day

UZBEKISTAN, January 16 - A solemn event dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Defenders of Motherland Day was held at the Palace of International Forums “Uzbekiston” in the city of Tashkent.

Representatives of the sphere, military personnel, cadets, creative intelligentsia, and members of the public were invited to the event.

The congratulations of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces and Defenders of the Motherland Day were read out by the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov.

“Defending the Motherland and the people is the duty of every man”, said the deputy head at the of Internal Affairs Department of Dustlik district of Jizzakh region, the owner of the “Shukhrat” medal, Elyor Jumanov, – To justify the trust placed in us, to faithfully serve our country and people is the main motto of our life.

“Military affair is a profession that was passed down to us from our fathers and grandfathers”, said Nizomiddin Mamatkulov, commander of the Air Defense Troops and Command of the Air Force of the Ministry of Defense. – Ensuring peace and tranquility in the country, defending the Motherland has long been not only our goal, but also the meaning of life. I am ready for any sacrifice in the name of my Motherland and people.

A concert program with the participation of military bands of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan, famous masters of art and young performers took place.

The ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sodik Safoyev, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber Nurdinjon Ismoilov.

