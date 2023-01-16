Shavkat Mirziyoyev chairs a videoconference on energy supply problems

UZBEKISTAN, January 16 - On January 16, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a videoconference on measures to ensure the uninterrupted supply of the population with energy resources.

In recent days, abnormally cold weather occurred in Uzbekistan. There were interruptions in the supply of electricity and heat. The Head of state touched upon this issue in detail and stressed that prompt measures would be taken.

“I worry with deep concern and anxiety for every family, every person suffering from the cold”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. – Every leader should feel this. The cold of this year showed the state of the entire system, and that the preparations for winter were carried out somehow. It can’t go on like this anymore. We will take urgent action to remedy the situation.

The problems in gas and electricity supply, public utilities were critically analyzed at the meeting.

For example, in the city of Tashkent, interruptions in the supply of electricity and gas were observed in dozens of mahallas. Some transformers and low-voltage networks failed, unable to withstand the overload.

This is mainly because when agreeing on the construction of new facilities, the load on the existing infrastructure was not accurately calculated. The master plan of the capital has not yet been approved. The number of objects built without permission exceeded 250.

In this regard, as well as because of the unsatisfactory preparation for the winter season and the inability to calculate the situation in advance, the Hokim of the city of Tashkent Jakhongir Artikkhodjayev was relieved of his post.

The Hokim of Tashkent region Z. Mirzayev was issued a strict warning, several hokims of districts and cities were reprimanded.

Deputy Minister of Energy Sh. Khodjayev and the head of JSC Thermal Power Plants F. Abdurakhmonov were relieved of their positions due to the failure to repair the power unit of Talimarjan Thermal Power Plant and ensure the production of electricity. Disciplinary sanctions and a probationary period were imposed on the heads of the joint-stock companies Uztransgaz, Uzbekneftegaz and Khududiy Elektr Tarmoqlari.

The increasing cases of theft in electric and gas networks were noted. In recent months alone, 192 cases of corruption have been identified in the systems of oil, gas and energy control. The State Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office have been instructed to eliminate corruption in these areas, to stop theft at gas stations.

Urgent measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the energy system were defined at the meeting.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy were tasked with immediately providing energy to problem mahallas, using all opportunities and fairly distributing available resources. The need was noted for digitalizing management and the production process with the involvement of qualified specialists from abroad.

The Minister of Economy and Finance was instructed to streamline settlements and resolve financial issues at enterprises in the energy sector.

The causes of power outages and the measures taken should be explained to the population promptly. The “Sakhovat va Ko’mak” Fund will provide support to lonely elderly people, low-income families with many children, and, if necessary, they will be provided with heated places.

The importance of improving conditions in dehkan markets, ensuring proper storage of products and price stability was emphasized.

The heads of energy enterprises and hokims were instructed to immediately take concrete measures to prevent a similar situation in the future.

At the meeting, the Minister of Energy and hokims reported on the work carried out at places in an enhanced mode.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan