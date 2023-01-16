Uzbekistan – Singapore: New horizons for the development of multifaceted cooperation

UZBEKISTAN, January 16 - On January 17, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Singapore, negotiations were held with the President of this country Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

An official welcoming ceremony for the President of Uzbekistan took place in the Istana Palace of the President of Singapore.

A guard of honor lined up in honor of the distinguished guest on the square in front of the palace. The military band played the national anthems of the two countries.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Singapore Halimah Yacob walked around the Guard of Honor and greeted members of official delegations.

Then, a ceremony was held to name a new variety of orchids in honor of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan – a flower that is the national symbol of Singapore. Such events are traditionally held as a sign of high respect and honor to the distinguished guests of this country and outstanding figures.

By tradition, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally placed a sign with the name of a new variety of orchids – “Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s Orchid” near the flower.

This is a beautiful and free flowering hybrid of Encbi Purple and Kila Blue orchids. It produces semi-double inflorescences about 45 cm long, bearing 17 to 20 flowers, each flower about 5 cm across. Lilac-purple petals and sepals have an orchid-purple border.

Then the Presidents held a bilateral meeting.