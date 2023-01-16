UZBEKISTAN, January 16 - Experts from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan think tanks discuss new areas of bilateral interaction

The Development Strategy Center hosted a conference on “Perspective areas for the development of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan”, organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan together with the National Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was attended by experts from leading scientific and analytical centers, as well as ministries and agencies of the two countries.

The participants of the event exchanged views on the results of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan achieved in recent years, outlined prospects for further strengthening interaction in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The participants also noted the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation. In 2022, the trade turnover for the first time exceeded $1 billion 260 million, which is almost 5 times more than in 2017. Among the Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan became the second trade partner of Uzbekistan after Kazakhstan. At the same time, the parties intend to increase mutual trade by 2 times in the coming years due to diversification and expansion of its range.

The number of joint ventures with the participation of Kyrgyz capital increased 6 times compared to 2016, exceeding 300 units. 51 enterprises with the participation of Uzbekistan residents have been opened in Kyrgyzstan.

The main attention during the discussion was paid to discussing the important role of the centuries-old historical, cultural and spiritual community of the two peoples in the development and strengthening of interstate relations.

There are 6 Kyrgyz cultural centers and more than 50 schools with Kyrgyz language of instruction in Uzbekistan. Moreover, several tens of thousands of citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan study at the universities of the countries, while their number has increased 20 times over the past 5 years.

In general, the conference participants agreed that completely new opportunities are being formed for the development of bilateral and regional cooperation, the unity and cohesion of our peoples are being strengthened, which contributes to the transformation of the Central Asian region into a space of good neighborliness, mutually beneficial cooperation and sustainable development.

Following the event, the participants expressed their interest in continuing joint events on various current issues in trade, economics, transport logistics and other areas. It was emphasized that the strengthening of cooperation between the analytical centers of the two countries will help strengthen friendly relations, search and find new areas of interaction.

Source: UzA