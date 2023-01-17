LivingWorks Education to be Premier Investor at AAS23
We are thrilled to partner with AAS on such an important conference event.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Suicidology (AAS) is thrilled to announce that LivingWorks Education has committed to be a Premier Investor in AAS23, the suicidology organization’s 56th Annual Conference in Portland, Oregon, from April 19–22.
“LivingWorks is all about building safer communities, and as we celebrate 40 years of the world's gold standard, 2-day suicide first aid training LivingWorks ASIST, we are thrilled to partner with AAS on such an important conference event,” said Shayne Connell, LivingWorks Executive Vice President, Development.
“AAS23 promises to educate, engage and inspire participants with new research, unrivaled training and learning opportunities, and we are proud that LivingWorks Education has elected to play a premier role in doing so,” noted AAS Chief Executive Officer Leeann Sherman, MPS, CAE. “We are particularly excited for the opportunity to celebrate the 40th anniversary of LivingWorks Education and the Indigenous Community with the international partners who will be attending AAS23.”
The Suicidology community will gather at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront to learn, train, and come together at AAS23. From thought-provoking research, engaging concurrent sessions and visionary abstracts to a variety of discussion forums positioned to challenge our status quo, AAS23 promises to bring insightful new content and learning opportunities, thanks to investors such as LivingWorks Australia.
“LivingWorks specializes in suicide prevention training across multiple sectors, including health, military, workplaces, schools, and community, with a strong focus on lived experience and supporting diverse populations. This year alongside the American Association of Suicidology, we’re excited to grow our reach to help build safer communities across North America and the globe,” Connell notes. “Whether you’re a health professional, teacher, colleague or family member, evidence-based training such as LivingWorks ASIST suicide first aid provides a transformative and compassionate framework to build the skills to intervene to help keep a person safe, access help and find hope.”
Other organizations who would like to take advantage of investment opportunities for AAS23 can learn more at: https://suicidology.org/aas23/investment-opportunities/
AAS members and the public can register at AAS’ new conference website (https://www.theeventregistration.com/aas23/2650799), which puts all conference information in one convenient place. Register directly at this link – https://www.theeventregistration.com/aas23/begin – and take advantage of early bird pricing and discounted rates for members. (For those who can’t attend in person, there are also limited virtual registration options.)
About American Association of Suicidology
The American Association of Suicidology is the world’s largest membership-based suicide prevention organization. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes the research of suicide and its prevention, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center professionals, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of laypersons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org.
Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Media as Partners in Suicide Prevention: Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more details. For additional information, please visit SuicideReportingToolkit.com and Stanford University’s Media and Mental Health Initiative. For crisis services anywhere in the world, please visit FindAHelpline.org.
