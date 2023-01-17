Submit Release
Somaliland Launch Online Attacks Against Ambassador Larry André, the United States Ambassador to Somalia

A screenshot of one of the tweets from the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs attacking United States Ambassador Larry André.

Ambassador Larry André is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, and he has served the United States faithfully for over 33 years.

Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs attacks United States Ambassador Larry André on Twitter.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 15, 2023, due to the United States government refusing to recognize the separatist region of Somaliland as separate from the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Somaliland regime's Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a series of online attacks and accusations against the United States Ambassador to Somalia, Ambassador Larry André, portraying the Ambassador as untrustworthy and accusing the Ambassador of having ulterior motives.

Von Batten-Montague-York stands firm with Ambassador André and all the men and women who faithfully serve the United States overseas in the foreign services and the military. Von Batten-Montague-York will brief members of Congress and the Biden Administration on Somaliland's attack on Ambassador André and will continue to advise Congress and the Biden Administration to proceed with caution regarding establishing relations with the Somaliland regime.


