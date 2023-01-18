Perio Protect and BEST for Dentistry partner to deliver improved patient care in the post-antibiotic age
Perio Tray deep delivery of 1.7% hydrogen peroxide adds oxygen below the gums and changes the environment for healthy bacteria to repopulate.
Perio Protect and GPO BEST for Dentistry partner to implement Rx Perio Tray therapy to put periodontal disease into remission and prevent its recurrence.
Dentists have prescribed antibiotics to treat periodontal disease for decades, yet half of American adults have chronic periodontitis. We can help so many more patients with Perio Protect.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perio Protect and BEST for Dentistry, a group purchasing and services organization supporting independent dentists, have partnered to deliver improved patient care in the post-antibiotic age.
— Tanya Dunlap
Perio Protect markets the prescription Perio Tray™ delivery of Perio Gel™ products with 1.7% hydrogen peroxide for home use. Research* shows that the 10-15 minute deep delivery from Perio Protect’s proprietary trays reduces bacterial loads, bleeding, inflammation, and pocket depths. Improving gingival health also provides the foundation for optimal, long-term oral health.
As a Group Purchasing and Services Organization with more than 1200 members, BEST has negotiated special rates and discounts with industry leaders who focus on improving patient care. BEST’s portfolio of products and services, combined with dedicated support professionals, enables independent dental practices to reduce costs, improve profitability, operate more efficiently, and grow their practices. Perio Protect will provide free training and preferred pricing to BEST members, in addition to done-for-you implementation and marketing programs to boost practice production from the hygiene chair.
“For decades dentists have prescribed antibiotics to treat periodontal disease, yet half of American adults still present with chronic periodontitis,” says Tanya Dunlap, Vice President of Perio Protect. “We can do better for so many more patients and are excited to partner with BEST for Dentistry to put periodontal disease into remission and prevent its recurrence.”
ABOUT BEST for Dentistry:
BEST advocates for independent practices and provides competitive cost savings across clinical supplies, labs, equipment, patient engagement, benefit programs, and education through the power of group purchasing. We combine this with ongoing communication and support, revenue enhancement and PPO negotiation services, and a range of practice management resources designed to help our members succeed and grow. With our unmatched customer freedom, we are able to offer each member an approach that’s as unique as their practice. For more information, visit www.bestfordentistry.com
ABOUT Perio Protect:
Perio Protect was founded in 2005 to treat periodontal disease non-invasively with predictable, successful outcomes. The company’s mission has always been two-fold: to reduce the incidence of periodontal disease and to reduce the chronic oral inflammatory burdens that contribute to systemic inflammation. Perio Protect created and developed the sector in the dental marketplace for non-invasive prescription tray therapy and remains the innovator looking to science to develop the best, non-antibiotic options for patient treatment For more information, visit https://providers.perioprotect.com.
