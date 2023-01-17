Gratitude Lodge's Newport Beach Rehab Offers Evidence-Based Addiction Treatment in a Serene Location

Gratitude Lodge is an addiction recovery treatment center based in Southern California. Gratitude is dedicated to recovery and offers serene locations and effective treatment plans to guide one through every stage of recovery.

Getting treatment for addiction can be scary and uncertain. At Gratitude Lodge one will be met with an expert staff as well as team members that are in recovery themselves. This allows a strong support system as many of the treatment providers understand what each client is going through because they have experienced it as well. Gratitude Lodge is a place that is warm, welcoming, and supportive so that each client can find recovery that lasts.

Gratitude Lodge Executive Director Mark Williams states: “Gratitude was created on the idea of treating everyday as a gift and being thankful for what we have. Recovery is such a gift in that it gives people a chance to start over and create a new and better life for themselves.”

Southern California is one of the best places to begin one’s recovery journey. Gratitude is a short distance from the beach and the great weather allows for healthy outdoor activities. It’s also a great place for one’s pet with scenic views that are great for daily walks.

Addiction is not a one-size-fits-all solution. If a loved one is suffering from addiction contact an addiction recovery expert to learn about treatment options and create an individualized treatment plan. Gratitude Lodge also accepts most insurances. To learn more, contact one of the experts at Gratitude Lodge and get a better understanding of insurance coverage and how to pay for addiction treatment.

One of the things that sets Gratitude Lodge apart from other treatment centers is its pet-friendly accommodations. Treatment doesn’t mean one has to leave their furry-friend behind. Pets can be an integral part of the recovery process as they provide emotional support one may need. Gratitude Lodge ensures quality care for all clients and their beloved pets.

Gratitude Lodge treats various substance addictions, dual diagnosis, and mood disorders. Dual diagnosis is a condition in which someone is diagnosed with a mental health or behavioral disorder at the same time as being diagnosed with substance use disorder. If this is the case, it’s important to get both treated simultaneously. Gratitude uses detox, inpatient rehab, partial hospitalization programs, outpatient rehab, holistic therapy, and various therapeutic modalities and forms of evidence-based treatment to ensure that all clients get the help they need.

“We are dedicated to our clients’ long-term success,” said Williams. “Our team goes above and beyond to ensure that each individual who walks through the doors at Gratitude Lodge gets the resources and support they need to attain a life free of substances.”

