dock. Announces Opening of Two Primary Care and Urgent Care Locations in Brooklyn, New York

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dock., a highly accessible primary care and urgent care provider, announced the opening of its first two locations at 1022 Nostrand Ave. and 850 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn, New York.

The new locations offer same, next-day and virtual appointments for preventative and family care services in addition to illness and injury care, diagnostic imaging, labs and testing.

This transformative model will significantly increase healthcare access for thousands of underserved residents across Brooklyn.

"Every citizen in Brooklyn deserves equal access to healthcare," said Alex Curran. "For decades, residents have faced limited options for convenient and comprehensive health care services. At dock., we are proud to increase access to primary and urgent care services and contribute to a stronger and healthier city for all."

Ryan Gessin, Managing Director for Newmark, is excited to work on the expansion of a healthcare company that makes care highly accessible in neighborhoods that need it.

"Unlike the stereotypical urgent care, dock. is a tech-enabled company focusing on primary care and preventive care in addition to providing the standard urgent care services," said Gessin. "The shortage of primary care doctors is well documented. With dock., patients now have immediate access to their doctors with all their care under one umbrella. This allows patients to be proactive about their health while eliminating the typical red tape in the healthcare system."

dock.'s urgent care services are available for people with non-life-threatening conditions who need to see a healthcare provider within 24 hours but do not require an emergency department, such as sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections. Its primary care services include diagnosis and treatment for minor illnesses, as well as reproductive care, family medicine, vaccinations and injections, preventative care, medication management and more.

"Our model facilitates the full coordination of holistic healthcare," said Curran. "Our primary care doctors have immediate, on-site access to high-end urgent care equipment including X-Ray, EKG, and ultrasound machines. They also have the capability of running point-of-care testing for same-day results. Our urgent care physicians will have direct contact with the primary care physician, and any questions related to this patient can be answered immediately."

A personal care captain will be assigned to each patient to help navigate every step of their individual healthcare journey. An intuitive patient portal and mobile app will provide on-demand scheduling and provider communication.

dock. is open seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About dock.

dock. is a highly accessible Primary Care Retail Practice, that includes Urgent Care services and benefits, and offers a modern, luxurious, and upscale experience with Primary Care, in addition to a full-scale Multi-Specialty Practice. Guided primary care is coordinated carefully to meet your immediate needs and long-term health.

