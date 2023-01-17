Tesla And Octa Homes Are Developing In Robstown, Texas

In November, Robstown has become one of the promising high growth locations in Texas. Tesla and Octa Homes are two of the latest companies to look at Robstown as an investment destination.

Innovations in technology are changing transportation and housing. The way people live day-to-day is full of updated technology and new ways of living. The advantages it provides can make lives easier, cleaner, and more affordable.

The town of Robstown in Texas has caught the attention of two innovative companies. Both Tesla and Octa Homes are now developing in this town to aid in cleaner transportation and affordable housing. Each company is finding different ways to improve the lives of those in this community, adding housing and new jobs.

Tesla’s additions to the community through jobs and investments

Carmaker Tesla wants to build a lithium hydroxide refining plant near the Texas Gulf to help in battery production by Robstown. Tesla is prepared to invest $365 million into the Nueces County facility through 2024 and ultimately hire 162 full-time workers by 2025.

Tesla said the facility would be the first of its kind and would “process raw ore material into a usable state for battery production.”

Tesla would then ship that battery-grade lithium to its other battery manufacturing plants to be used in electric vehicles. In September 2022 the Commissioner agreed to private rebates which are to be finalized in December in a hearing.

Approval for this investment will create numerous jobs and help put Robstown on the map.

Octa Homes new housing eco-system

Octa Homes, a Houston-based property development firm, recently received approval from the City of Robstown at the City Council meeting on November 21, 2022, with their firm Luxor Partners LLC, with a 6-1 vote in favor of a proposed “manufacturing housing eco-system”. The community plans to bring over 270 manufactured housing homes to support the shortage of affordable housing in the area.

The Project will bring much needed affordable housing in a manufactured housing community with basic community facilities in place in a live, work, play concept.

Octa Homes specializes in building affordable and innovative housing that aids in tackling the affordable housing crisis in multiple areas.

Conclusion

With fast growth around the State of Texas, multiple businesses are eying entry into the State and various cities. Within the Gulf of Texas, the City of Robstown is one of the most promising locations attracting investments from various businesses and industries. With their pro-business attitude and significant growth in the near future, Robstown is poised to be one of the fastest growing cities in the State.

The attention of companies like Tesla and Octa Homes will aid in creating high-paying jobs and affordable housing, both of which help a community with healthy growth and improvements in the local economy. With additional people moving to the town, local businesses will also see increased growth and an overall advancement of the community.

Media Contact

Octa Homes

Adnan Ali

United States