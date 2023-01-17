Planpoint Is The Leading Plan Viewer For Real Estate Websites Everywhere

The number one choice of leading industry companies, Planpoint provides the top plan viewer for real estate developments and constructions. With an easy-to-use platform, Planpoint can work for anyone at any skill level.

When working with large real estate projects such as condos, apartments, home developments, and more, there are typically dozens of individual floorplans that need to be reviewed and looked at. Although some of the plans may be similar, there are often differences in size, location of certain rooms, and location of different electrical and plumbing items. Because of this, it’s important to have a good plan viewer for one’s website.

Planpoint has made a name for themselves as the leading plan viewer for real estate websites. Their easy-to-use program is aiding development, real estate, and construction companies everywhere by sharing the plans for their projects.

Planpoint’s features and benefits

Planpoint is the ultimate all-in-one, turn-key software for sharing plans in real estate. Used by leading industry companies such as Bertone, Melatti, and Samcon, this software is designed to be accessible and usable to all levels of skill.

The Planpoint platform walks users through every step of the process to create their plan viewer. Pricing for each unit, availability, floorplans, and even images can be added to the plan viewer to either share with other members of the real estate team or utilize for sales and rentals.

Different users can be given different levels of permission to ensure sensitive information isn’t made available while keeping just one plan viewer.

Unlike many software options, there are no contracts or massive upfront costs. Users pay monthly and aren’t penalized for canceling their subscription to the platform. This payment method gives more companies of all sizes access to the platform without needing a large budget to pay for it.

The software itself is incredibly intuitive to use for all skill levels, but should a user run into issues, the dedicated Planpoint team is there and ready to assist.

The plan viewer created with Planpoint can easily be integrated into an existing website. Compatible with all major website platforms, it’s a breeze to embed into a webpage to be utilized for sales and advertisement purposes. Companies like property management groups can use this to show potential renters the different apartments available in a given complex, along with pictures, floorplans, and pricing.

Conclusion

Planpoint has been proven to aid in growing sales for real estate companies that use it for their projects. It allows those in the real estate industry to organize all aspects of a given project for planning and construction while also being intuitive and professional enough to use as a marketing tool for apartment rentals and condo purchases.

With an intuitive and easy-to-use process, Planpoint has risen to the top of the industry as the leading plan viewer option for the real estate industry. This great platform is the perfect tool for anyone in the real estate industry to utilize for their upcoming and current projects.

Media Contact

Planpoint

Laurent Cardinal

United States