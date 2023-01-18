Bounti™ leverages OpenAI, offers first AI-powered natural language customer intelligence platform to Sales and CS Teams

Ashar Rizqi, Founder & CEO Bounti

Bounti delivers human-like natural language guidance and AI-driven next best actions for superior growth, expansion, churn avoidance and net dollar retention

By 2025, 75% of B2B sales organizations will replace traditional sales playbooks with AI-based guided selling solutions.” — Gartner Market Guide, Revenue Intelligence 2021.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bounti.ai, a leading AI-powered customer intelligence SaaS platform, today debuted the first ever solution to deliver human-like automated natural language guidance to sales, service, and customer success teams leveraging capabilities from OpenAI. Bounti rapidly analyzes and extracts intelligence from large customer data sets, sales and marketing automation tools, and product usage analytics to provide powerful natural language signals for go to market teams. Bounti reduces the reliance on over-burdened data science teams and delivers data-driven personalized next best actions and steps that assure unprecedented growth, meaningful ARR and revenue expansion.

According to Ashar Rizqi, founder and CEO of Bounti, “sales and customer success teams using current generation tools still have to stitch together alerts, events and notifications from CRM and product analytics tools, to try and create an accurate picture of their customer’s propensity to buy, or their likelihood to churn. Bounti delivers a wide range of signals that can indicate growth, expansion or potential of account churn. All this is done without the need to manually collect and review data from various tools and instead connects the dots to generate meaningful guidance and next best actions for sales and CS teams”. In describing the capabilities of Bounti’s unique solution, Rizqi adds, “Leveraging OpenAI, Bounti enables not just the star performers, but all the team members to operate at unprecedented levels of consistently high performance”.

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI) supports highly autonomous systems to help reduce latency faced due to manual and repetitive human actions. Customer and revenue intelligence is a specific use case for Bounti and OpenAI. One of the biggest challenges users of current tools are facing is having to manually unify data from large data sources and derive insights. Bounti leverages superior integrations and an AI-powered platform to deliver results. According to the Gartner market guide for revenue intelligence platforms, by 2025, 75% of B2B sales organizations will replace traditional sales playbooks with AI-based guided selling solutions.

Founded in Silicon Valley, Bounti.AI uses artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to unlock huge untapped value hidden in massive customer data warehouses, marketing automation tools and CRM systems. Bounti combines that with analytics data to deliver proactive expansion signals, aggregated intelligence as human readable content and next best actions as recommendations for organizations to reach peak performance. Please contact info@bountihq.com. Registered trademarks are the rights of their respective owners.

