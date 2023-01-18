TCT Introduces Compliance Management Efficiencies for Global Enterprises

Screenshot of TCT Portal's User Self-Administration tool

TCT’s SaaS-based compliance management tool introduces new ways for large organizations to manage compliance more efficiently.

TCT has always been driven to make compliance management suck less, and that means providing every capability we can to serve our clients....This enhancement puts more power in our clients’ hands.” — Adam Goslin, TCT Founder

ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), a global leader in security and compliance management, today announced the release of several new enhancements for global enterprises that manage security and compliance programs.

TCT Portal is a compliance management software that has rapidly expanded to new markets on multiple continents, and the platform is attracting an increased number of global enterprise clients. To better serve these segments, TCT has focused its first software update of 2023 on meeting the unique needs of global enterprises.

“TCT has always been driven to make compliance management suck less, and that means providing every capability we can to serve our clients,” said Adam Goslin, Founder of Total Compliance Tracking. “In this latest release, we saw an opportunity to bundle in three brand-new elements of functionality that our large enterprise clients will be very excited about.”

SINGLE SIGN-ON

TCT Portal now features single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, allowing personnel to use TCT Portal without going through the additional authentication measures. As long as they’re already signed into their company’s system, users can seamlessly start working in TCT Portal.

SSO is widely considered an ideal solution for large enterprises, because it helps create a consistent sign-on experience across many of an organization’s software applications. For system administrators, SSO streamlines account management in TCT Portal. User access can be managed once across all user accounts, rather than on an application-by-application basis.

Not only does SSO make user access substantially easier, it also makes it more secure.

USER MANAGEMENT

TCT Portal’s latest user management update allows system administrators to fully manage all of their users directly from within TCT Portal. Administrators can enable, disable, and add users themselves.

The user management also provides full transparency into the users that are administered within the platform, showing which users are active, which users are inactive, how many total users are on the account. Administrators can assign/reset passwords and unlock users that have been locked out.

In addition, Compliance Assessors with Admin privileges can manage all of their clients’ contacts and administer the users associated with each client engagement.

“This enhancement puts more power in our clients’ hands to be able to self-serve if they wish,” Goslin said. “TCT is happy to continue providing user management support for those who prefer not to deal with it. Either way, what’s important to us is to remove roadblocks to efficiency wherever we find them.”

USER-BASED TIME ZONES

As TCT expands internationally, we’ve updated the Portal so that users can set their own time zone and date format. Display times for history records automatically update to the designated time zone and date format a user chooses.

With the normalization of remote work, organizations are adding key personnel and clients across the globe. User-based time zones allow each user to see information in their own time zone without having to make calculations. This modification is expected to be greatly beneficial to companies that are dispersed across multiple time zones and countries.

NEW PCI DSS 4.0 UPDATES

While TCT was developing their functional updates for global enterprises, the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) released a new version of PCI DSS 4.0 in the middle of December. TCT quickly responded and updated TCT Portal to support all of the new PCI functionality.

TCT Portal now includes enhanced report helpers that make it easy to reference document numbers when generating PCI reports. There’s also a new ability to capture the summary of assessment findings justification. Both features were introduced in the compliance tool as a response to the new requirements in PCI 4.0.

“I think that it’s really impressive, the speed at which our team moves,” Goslin said. “PCI made these updates mid-December and we already have them integrated into the system. Historically, we’ve set a high bar for ourselves to keep in line with the efficiency that our customers have come to expect from TCT.”

To learn more about TCT Portal and its compliance management capabilities for large companies, visit their website at www.GetTCT.com.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, GDPR, ISO, and lesser-known standards.