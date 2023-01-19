Professional Fire Fighters of Delray Beach, Local 1842, have endorsed Rob Long for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 2
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Fire Fighters of Delray Beach, Local 1842, have endorsed Rob Long in the race for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 2. "I'm honored to be endorsed by Delray's Professional Fire Fighters Union. We're indebted to our first responders; our quality of life and safety depends on their bravery and dedication." - Rob Long
Regarding the endorsement, Jon Woertz, Vice President of Delray Beach Local 1842 said, "Rob Long has proven to be an outspoken advocate for Delray Beach, always taking the time to shed light on important issues in our community. He has dedicated himself to giving back, and we trust him to prioritize public safety."
Over the weekend, our local firefighters joined the Rob Long Campaign in Sabal Lakes, knocking on doors and speaking with residents about the future of Delray Beach. Thank you to all the volunteers who joined us, who are a vital part of this campaign. We're grateful for the endorsement of our first responders and hope you will join them in support of Rob Long for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 2!
You can learn more about Rob Long and his vision for Delray Beach at:
Website: www.RobforDelray.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/RobforDelray
Civility is the foundation of functional government. When there is vitriol and unprofessionalism on the dais, Delray residents pay the price. Rob Long’s campaign brings people together to prioritize residents over retribution.
Delray's diverse neighborhoods and perspectives have always been our greatest strengths, and should never be used to divide us as a community. It's time to work together to protect the "Village by the Sea" we all know and love.
Rob Long is an engineer, small business owner, and dedicated public servant. For the last six years, he’s served all Palm Beach County residents as the elected Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District. However, community outcry, right here in his own backyard, has led him to focus on Delray Beach.
Rob has lived in Delray for over a decade and devoted much of that time to volunteering on our city’s advisory boards and immersing himself in community issues. Rob is committed to continuing his service to our city and intends on applying his background and leadership ability to fill the void on our commission.
Jonathan Cooper
Rob Long Campaign
email us here