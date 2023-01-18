FireScout, an AI Wildfire Detection Software Program Created by Alchera X, Continues To Save Properties and Lives
FireScout Empowers Cameras To Detect Fire Faster and More Efficiently than All Other Current SystemsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, as we face the impacts of global warming, the danger and destruction caused by state and national wildfires only continue to increase, endangering both property and life. The cost of destruction from 2016 – 2020 in the state of California alone averaged over $11 billion. As it’s been stated by California government officials that fire season is now a year-round problem, the question becomes, “How can we detect and prevent fires more quickly instead of depending on fire suppression alone?”
Alchera X, an international AI software development company, is providing the most effective and efficient answer to that question: FireScout. FireScout is a SaaS (Software as a Solution) AI product that works on cameras that monitor fire areas for public service and private enterprises. It is extremely scalable and affordable. In internal testing, FireScout has a 99% detection rate with daytime fires and an almost 90% nighttime detection capability. “Alchera X is committed to being the most effective and industry-leading fire detection software. With the highest daytime accuracy rate and as one of the only companies that provide effective nighttime detection, Alchera X is committed to focusing on early fire detection as our goal to save more lives and property,” said Michael Plaksin, Alchera X’s Vice President of Marketing. “We have a world-class monitor and support dedication team that aids in 24/7/365 support capability. FireScout, as an AI program, is constantly updating and improving its capabilities with the greatest amount of data collection available. It is continually capturing and reviewing tens of thousands of images, based on partnerships with key accounts and learning from each image processed. At Alchera X’s award-winning global company focused on AI and image recognition, the engineering staff is dedicated to ensuring that FireScout is the best of the next generation in AI development.”
As an example of FireScout’s current and continued success, Alchera X presents highlights from five recent wildfires, July through September of 2022:
1. Peter Fire (7/14/2022): Notification 1 hour, 43 minutes, 32 seconds in advance of 911 call or public notification. Acreage burned: 304.
2. Riosa Fire (7/17/2022): Notification 21 minutes, 22 seconds in advance of 911 call or public notification. Acreage burned: 38.
3. Winding Fire (7/18/2022): Notification 14 minutes, 11 seconds in advance of 911 call or public notification. Acreage burned: 82.
4. Rail Fire (8/14/2022): Notification 1 hour, 59 minutes, 30 seconds in advance of 911 call or public notification. Acreage burned: 250.
5. Coyote Fire: (9/7/2022): Notification 2 hours, 3 minutes, 41 seconds in advance of 911 call or public notification. Acreage burned: 297.
“The significance of the data of these five fires, used as an example, is the speed with which FireScout was able to detect and notify authorities in advance of any public notification or a call from 911,” stated Michael Plaksin. “In each fire location, the ability of FireScout to notify fire departments and first responders in times ranging from 14 minutes to over 2 hours sooner than anyone else affords these professionals the ability to arrive sooner and make use of their equipment to more effectively prevent additional spread of wildfire, minimizing the ability of fire to destroy property and lives. Providing additional support and early detection, Alchera X’s corporate objective is to help all communities and states in fire risk areas to thrive with lower fire danger to their populations.”
About Alchera X
Founded in 2016, Alchera X is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART-Viewing. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered by several Fortune 500 companies as the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.
