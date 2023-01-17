An Enthralling Historical Crime Tale Never Before Told
The biography of Ralph Liguori, and his intimate friend, Charles "Lucky" LucianoPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ME AND THE GENERAL uncovers a piece of American crime history taking the reader through Ralph Liguori’s life journey — relating to his fate intertwined with that of the "Boss of all Bosses," Charles "Lucky" Luciano — called "The General" to his closest associates. All was interrupted by the disaster caused by a would-be presidential candidate, Thomas E. Dewey. To gain national prestige, Dewey organized the ambiguous NY 1936 Prostitution Trial.
The story revolves around Ralph coming of age in the bustling city of New York during the Roaring Twenties and Great Depression. Hailing from Italy from a prosperous family, his life changed after his father's death. He ended up dabbling in bootlegging to aid the family’s butcher business. Ralph's good looks and personality captivated many from the start — including celebrities of the era. These traits also led him to be known in the circles of leading gangsters — including the self-built Luciano. As fate would have it, his friendship with "Lucky" turned out to be the biggest mistake of his life — for which he paid a tremendous price.
As Luciano climbed the ladder of the underworld, a young, ambitious Dewey was climbing in the political world. He did as he planned. He sent Luciano to jail for being the king of prostitution (which he wasn't) — framing Ralph, who would not accept a bribe to talk against his friend "Lucky." They were both sent to prison, Dennamora (called Siberia). During their lives in prison (which has its episodes) arrives the unexpected visit of the trial's Judge.
Guarnera provides much for the reader following the lives of both men. After prison, Ralph is exiled to Rome, Italy. Once in Italy, Ralph determined to clear his name, maintained close relationships with the US Military with his restaurants/clubs — and his reputation was once more flying high. Then there was Luciano's suspicious release from jail, only to be also exiled to Italy. Together, their close friendship continues and stories continue — among which is the surprise visit in Rome of Thomas E. Dewey.
Interesting is how Guarnera became involved with Ralph — and how she was the chosen one to tell it all. A powerful yet tragic narrative, ME AND THE GENERAL illustrates the fine line between good and evil. The compelling story received the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award in the Category of Crime and will be featured in the coming January 2023 issue of The New York Times.
Rosemary Valenti Guarnera was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Began her career at the ABC affiliate WEWS Channel 5 and received the "Woman of the Year" award. Left for Rome, Italy — worked with US poultry Industry attached to the American Embassy, proceeded to co-own the European Coach Travel Agency; returned to government at FAO, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, then World Bank and Rockwell International. Divides life between USA and Italy.
