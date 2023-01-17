DATCP to Provide Tuition Reimbursement for UW-Madison HACCP Training​

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 17​, 2023​

UW-Madison Contact: Colleen Crummy, Outreach Program Manager, (608) 263-4891, colleen.crummy@wisc.edu

DATCP Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

Download​ PDF​

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Madison will be hosting a Basic Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) for Meat and Poultry Establishments Short Course March 1-2, 2023 at the University ​of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be providing tuition reimbursement for qualifying participants that reside in Wisconsin through t​he Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Gov. Tony Evers to connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.

The training will discuss HACCP principles and the development and implementation of HACCP plans and programs, including new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) regulations for meat and poultry establishments. This course will include topic presentations, provide a hands-on opportunity to develop HACCP program components, and satisfy the training requirement specified in the 1996 Pathogen Reduction/ HACCP regulation. Participants that complete the training will receive a certificate of completion, and their name will be added to a registry of HACCP trained individuals that is maintained by the International Meat and Poultry HACCP Alliance.

The registration fee is $550 per person and includes training materials, handouts, and lunch. After February 12, 2023, the registration fee will increase to $600 per person. Participants that reside in Wisconsin can request tuition reimbursement through DATCP's Meat Talent Development Program during check-in at the event. Tuition reimbursement is limited to three participants per meat establishment.

The training is limited to 60 participants. Registration will remain open until the course is filled. Find additional information and register at https://meatsciences.cals.wisc.edu/event/basic-haccp-for-meat-and-poultry-short-course/. Questions about the training should be directed to University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science and Animal Biologics Outreach Program Manager Colleen Crummy at (608) 263-4891​ or colleen.crummy@wisc.edu.

